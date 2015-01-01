पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:बिना मास्क के पहुंचे सीएस, डीएम बोले- अगली बार बाहर कर दूंगा

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना वायरसरोधी वैक्सीन के रखरखाव को लेकर डीएम ने की थी बैठक
  • कहा- जिनपर कोरोना से निबटने की जिम्मेदारी वहीं सबसे अधिक लापरवाह

कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव के मद्देनजर कोरोना जागरूकता के साथ साथ वैक्सीन के रख रखाव को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में आयोजित समीक्षा बैठक में बगैर मास्क के सिविल सर्जन डॉ टीएन सिंह ने पहुंचे। डीएम अरशद अजीज के अध्यक्षता में स्वास्थ्य विभाग चल रही बैठक में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी के साथ अस्पताल के अधिकारी और कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

बैठक शुरू होते ही बिना मास्क लगाए सिविल सर्जन को डीएम ने देखते ही नाराज हो गए। उन्हें फटकार लगायी। डीएम ने कहा कि अधिकारियों की ऐसी लापरवाही कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। अगर अधिकारी ही नियम की धज्जियां उड़ाएंगे तो आम आदमी पर इसका क्या असर होगा।

अधिकारी व कर्मी को हर हाल में लगाना होगा मास्क
डीएम ने कहा कि जब स्वास्थ्य विभाग ही कोरोना महामारी के प्रति लापरवाह रहेंगे तो आम लोग कैसे पालन करेंगे। मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। इसको सख्त से पालना सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए है। उन्होंने कहा अगर अगले किसी भी बैठक में बगैर मास्क के कोई भी पदाधिकारी आए तो उन्हें बैठक से बाहर रहना पड़ेगा।

गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्टोरेज सेंटर की तैयारी
समीक्षा बैठक में डीएम ने सीएस ने बताया कि सरकार के गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप कोरोना वैक्सीन और टीकाकरण को लेकर अपने स्तर पर तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। जिसमें कोल्ड चेन, स्टोरेज प्वाइंट बंदोबस्त किए जा रहे हैं। इसके साथ सरकारी और निजी अस्पताल के कर्मियों की पहचान कर उसका डाटावेस बनाने की जानकारी दी।

पीएचसी तक रखे जाएंगे वैक्सीन, कवायद जारी
सूत्रों के अनुसार एक बार में सात लाख डोज जिले पर रखी जा सकती है। मुख्यालय से प्रत्येक ब्लॉक में एक हजार डोज दी जाएगी। पहले हेल्थ वर्कर को यह डोज दी जाएगी। कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए लगने वाले टीके को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए यह तैयारी की गई है। वैक्सीन रखने के लिए बड़े फ्रीजर मुख्यालय में है।

