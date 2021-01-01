पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:21 केंद्रों पर रविवार को सीटीईटी परीक्षा, पहली बार गोपालगंज में बनाया केंद्र

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रवेश के समय परीक्षार्थियों को एडमिट कार्ड के साथ सेल्फ डिक्लेयरेशन फॉर्म भी लाना होगा साथ, कोविड के नियमों का शत प्रतिशत करना होगा पालन

जिले के 21 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सीबीएसई के द्वारा आयोजित केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। 31 जनवरी को आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षा दो पालियों में होगी। इसके लिए गोपालगंज शहर, थावे, कुचायकोट दिघवा दुबौली, सैनिक स्कूल हथुआ, जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय बलेसरा, मांझा आदि जगहों में संचालित स्कूलों में भी परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया है। जिसके लिए तैयारी की जा रही है। परीक्षा कोर्डिनेटर डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल के प्राचार्य ने बताया कि सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों को काविड के नियमों का शत प्रतिशत पालन करने की जिम्मेवारी दी गई है।
महमारी के चलते जुलाई की परीक्षा जनवरी में
यह परीक्षा पिछले वर्ष 5 जुलाई 2020 को आयोजित की जानी थी, लेकिन कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण परीक्षा को स्थगित कर दिया गया था। सीटीईटी परीक्षा साल में दो बार आयोजित की जाती है। एक जुलाई में और दूसरा दिसंबर में। महामारी के चलते बोर्ड ने परीक्षा केंद्रों को बढ़ा दिया है। जिससे छात्रों को अपने परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचने में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

एक कमरे में 12 बैठेंगे परीक्षार्थी, मास्क के बिना नही मिलेगा प्रवेश
सेल्फ डिक्लेयरेशन फॉर्म भी करना होगा डाउनलोड
सीबीएसई ने कहा है कि परीक्षार्थी एडमिट कार्ड के साथ-साथ सेल्फ डिक्लेयरेशन फॉर्म भी डाउनलोड करेंगे। ताकि कोविड-19 से जुड़े दिशा-निर्देश भली-भांति समझ सकें। इसके साथ ही परीक्षा केंद्र पर परीक्षा से पहले होने वाली विभिन्न औपचारिकताओं के लिए समय से पहले पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सभी परीक्षार्थियों को यह भी सलाह दी गई है कि अपने परीक्षा केंद्र की सही स्थिति, दूरी, परिवहन सुविधाएं एक दिन पहले जाकर जरूर चेक कर लें।

गोपालगंज में बनाया गया परीक्षा केंद्र

पहले सीटीईटी परीक्षा देश के 112 शहरों में होनी थी। लेकिन अब यह 135 शहरों में आयोजित होगी। जिसमें नए परीक्षा केंद्रों में गोपालगंज, बेगुसराय, पूर्णिया, रोहतास, सहरसा, सारण का नाम भी शामिल है। पहले बिहार के पटना, हाजीपुर तथा मुजफ्फरपुर में ही परीक्षा केंद्र रहता था। इस बार कोविड से संक्रमण को देखते हुए ये परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

कोरोना सुझाव : मास्क के बिना नही मिलेगा प्रवेश
परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा कक्ष में प्रवेश के समय मास्क लगाकर आना अनिवार्य होगा। इसके साथ ही बोर्ड ने सभी परीक्षा केंद्राधीक्षकों को यह निर्देश दिया है कि सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर हैंड सेनेटाईजर के साथ ही बिना मास्क के आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों को मास्क भी उपलब्ध कराना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser