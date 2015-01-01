पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:31 जनवरी को होगी सीटीईटी की परीक्षा, बनाया गया केंद्र

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
सीटीईटी की परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित हो गई है। काेविड के चलते स्थगित परीक्षा के लिए सीबीएसई बोर्ड ने कई बदलाव के साथ परीक्षा 31 जनवरी को कराने का निर्णय लिया है। परीक्षा में कोविड के सोशल डिस्टेंस मेंटेन करने के लिए केंद्र को बढ़ाया गया है। पहले यह परीक्षा देश के विभिन्न शहरों के 112 केंद्रों पर होनी थी। जिसे बढ़ाकर 135 केंद्र बनाए गए है। इस परीक्षा के लिए अपने राज्य गोपालगंज को भी परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है। बोर्ड ने परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने के लिए विंडो खोल दी है। जिन परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र दूर लगते हैं या किसी दूसरे शहर में सुविधा अनुसार केंद्र का चयन करना चाहते हैं तो वे अपना विकल्प 26 नवंबर को 11 बजकर 59 मीनट तक बदल सकते हैं। कोविड की वजह से बने हालात के मद्देनजर ही यह विकल्प चुनने का अवसर दिया गया है।

सीबीएसई ने सेंट्रल टीचर एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (सीटीईटी) की परीक्षा की तिथि निर्धारित कर दी है। यह 31 जनवरी को होगी। परीक्षा पहले 5 जुलाई को ली जानी थी मगर कोविड-19 के चलते स्कूलों के बंद रहने की वजह से परीक्षा स्थगित कर दी गई थी। यही कारण है कि अब हालात कुछ सामान्य होने पर सीबीएसई की तरफ से परीक्षा 31 जनवरी 2021 में कराने का फैसला लिया गया है।

एक-एक अंक के होंगे 150 प्रश्न
यह परीक्षा पहली से पांचवी और छठी से आठवीं कक्षा के लिए दो भागों में आयोजित की जाती है। जिसमें पेपर एक में 150 अंकों के 150 प्रश्न होते हैं। इसमें चाइल्ड डेवलपमेंट एंड पेडागाजी, लेंग्वेज 1, लेंग्वेज 2, मैथ्स, एनवायरनमेंटल स्टडीज से जुड़े 30-30 प्रश्न होंगे। इसके अलावा पेपर - दो में भी 150 अंकों के 150 प्रश्न शामिल किए गए हैं, जिनमें चाइल्ड डेवलपमेंट एंड पेडागाजी, लेंग्वेज 1, लेंग्वेज 2, मैथ्स व साइंस, सोशल साइंस से जुड़े प्रश्न होंगे।

135 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर होगी परीक्षा| सीबीएसई ने सीटीईटी परीक्षा के लिए पहले से तय परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या 112 से बढ़ाकर 135 कर दी है। नार्थ रीजन में अब गोपालगंज में भी नया परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। उधर सीबीएसई ने कोविड-19 को देखते हुए आवेदकों को परीक्षा केंद्र बदलने का भी विकल्प दिया है। आवेदकों को 26 नवंबर तक आॅनलाइन परीक्षा केंद्र को बदलने का विकल्प दिया है। कैंडीडेट्स को चार सेंटर के विकल्प भरने होंगे।

