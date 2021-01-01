पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मां के अंतिम दर्शन को जा रही बेटी को ट्रक ने रौंदा ,मौत, विरोध में सड़क जाममां के अंतिम दर्शन को जा रही बेटी को ट्रक ने रौंदा ,मौत, विरोध में सड़क जाम

  • घटना के बाद दो घंटे तक मुख्य मार्ग पर ठप रहा यातायात ,अधिकारियों के आश्वासन पर हटा

मां के अंतिम दर्शन को जा रही बेटी और उसके पुत्र को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने रौंद डाला।जिसमें बेटी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।जबकि महिला का बेटा जख्मी हो गया।हादसा झझवा,बलडीहा पथ पर विशुनपुरा कोठी के समीप पर हुआ।घटना के बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और मुआवजा की मांग करते हुए मुख्य मार्ग को जाम कर दिया।सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने किसी तरह से लोगों को समझा बुझाकर शांत कराया।वहीं पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया है।जबकि हादसे के बाद से ही चालक फरार है।
मार्च में बेटी की होने वाली थी शादी,तैयारी में जुटा था परिवार
उमेश अपनी बड़ी बेटी की शादी मार्च में करने वाला था।जिसको लेकर सारी तैयारियां चल रही थी।पत्नी की मौत के बाद से वह पूरी तरह से टूट चुका है। मृतका को एक बेटी अनीता और दो पुत्र है।घटना के बाद से ही सभी का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया है।

मुआवजा का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद शांत हुए ग्रामीण
महिला की मौत के बाद दो घंटे तक सड़क जाम रहा । घटनास्थल पर सिधवलिया अंचलाधिकारी पहुंच सड़क जाम कर रहे लोगों को अगले दिन मुआवजा राशि का चेक देने का आश्वासन देकर सड़क को जाम को खत्म कराया। तब जाकर के इस सड़क पर गाड़ियों की आवाजाही शुरू हुई।इस दौरान अंचलाधिकारी उमेश नारायण पर्वत,सिधवलिया थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार पासवान महम्मदपुर थानाध्यक्ष मिथिलेश पांडेय घटनास्थल पर मौजूद थे।

मौत बनकर सड़क पर दौड़ा ट्रक,उमेश के लिए मंगल हो गया अमंगल
जानकारी के अनुसार महम्मदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कबीरपुर गांव निवासी उमेश महतो की पत्नी ऊनिया देवी की मां बासमती कुँवर की मौत हो गई थी।जिसके अंतिम संस्कार में भाग लेने के लिए उनिया देवी अपने पुत्र गोलू के साथ साइकिल से अपने मायके सिधवलिया थाना क्षेत्र के विशुनपुरा कोठी जा रही थी। इसी दौरान झझवा,बलडीहा पथ पर विशुनपुरा कोठी के समीप ट्रक की चपेट में आने से उनिया देवी की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई ।जबकि उसका बेटा गोलू घायल हो गया।जिसका इलाज स्थानीय अस्पताल में चल रहा है। जैसे ही इस घटना की खबर परिजनों को मिली घर में कोहराम मच गया।

