कौन कुर्सी किसके साथ:जिले के 6 विधानसभा सीटों का फैसला आज, कौन कुर्सी किसके साथ

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • चुनाव के परिणाम आने के बाद कई जगह पर रिकार्ड भी बनेगे

विधानसभा 6 सीटों का फैसला आज देर शाम तक आ जाएगा। विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम आने के बाद दो जगहों पर रिकार्ड भी बनेगा। वहीं कुछ प्रत्याशियों के चुनाव हारने के बाद राजनीतिक कैरियर भी समाप्त हो जाएगा। फैसला जाे भी आए,सबको स्वीकार करना होगा। इसके लिए कई प्रत्याशियों को शाम तक का इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। अमरेन्द्र का निशाना होगा अभेद्य या कुचायकोट के हो जाएंगे काली कुचायकोट से तीन बार विधायक रहे अमरेन्द्र इस बार इनका निशाना अगर अभेद्य रहता है तो इतिहास बनाने में कामयाब होगें,वहीं काली प्रसाद पांडेय अगर कुचायकोट से चुनाव जीतते है तो 40 साल का वनवास टूट जाएगा।

बरौली में होगा राम का प्रवेश या रेयाजुल के साथ जाएगी जनता
बरौली से अगर रामप्रवेश राय चुनाव जीतते है तो एक बार फिर उनका प्रवेश होगा। पिछली बार वे महज कुछ ही वोटों से नेमतुल्लाह से चुनाव हार गए थे।वहीं रेयाजुल हक राजू के साथ जनता जाती है तो पहले बार राजद से विधायक बनेंगे।

सुबास को अपनाएगा गोपालगंज या हाथी और हाथ के साथ
इस बार सुबास सिंह गोपालगंज सीट से चुनाव जीतते है तो सबसे ज्यादा जीतने वाले विधायक बनेंगे। वहीं हाथी की सवारी कर रहे साधु जीतते है तो बसपा से पहली बार विधायक बनेंगे तो गोपालगंज में पूर्व सीएम रह चुके अब्दूल गफुर की पोते की इंट्री होगी।

भोरे में वंशवाद की होगी जीत या बाजी मार ले जाएगा माले
भोरे में अमुनन राजनीतिक एक ही परिवार के आसपास घुमती रही है। इसबार भी खाकी छोड़ खादी पहनकर सुनील कुमार चुनाव जीतते है तो पहली बार खाकी के रिटार्यड विधायक बनेंगे। वहीं माले से जितेन्द्र जीतते है तो माले पहले बार जीत का स्वाद चखेगी।

प्रेम को मिलेगा जनता का प्रेम या मिथिलेश होंगे कामयाब| बैकुंठपुर से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी मिथिलेश तिवारी अगर कामयाब होते है तो दूसरी बार विधायक बनेंगे। वहीं प्रेम का जादू चलता है तो पहले बार विधायक बनेंगे।

सेवक के खेवनहार बनेंगे राम या राजेश का जनता का प्यार|हथुआ विधानसभा सीट से रामसेवक सिंह अगर चुनाव जीतते है तो चौथी बार विधायक बनेंगे। इसके पहले ये मंत्री भी रह चुके है। वहीं चार बार से हार रहे राजेश पहली बार विधायक बनेंगे।

