धर्म:कार्तिक मास में दीपदान का बड़ा है महत्व, कई पर्व का मिलता है फल

गोपालगंज18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  मंदिर, तुलसी के पौधे, नदी के किनारे या घरों में बनाये पूजन स्थान के सामने करना चाहिए दीप प्रज्वलन

कार्तिक मास की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। इस माह में पर्व त्योहार के साथ ही मंगल कार्यो के करने का शुभ मुहूर्त भी है। बुधवार को करवा चौथ का व्रत रख महिलाओं ने अपने पति के दीर्घायु होने की कामना की। इस प्रकार व्रत त्यौहार का सिलसिला अब शुरू हो गया। वैसे तो इस मास में कई व्रत त्योहार होने से व्रतियों को काफी कुछ लाभ मिलता है लेकिन इस साल दो मास के बाद आये कार्तिक मास में दीप दान करने का अलग ही महत्व है।

जिले के विजयीपुर थाने के परसौनी निवासी शास्त्री पं ओम तिवारी ने बताया कि हमारे पुराणों में कार्तिक मास में दीपदान का बहुत बड़ा महत्व बताया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 31 अक्टूबर से कार्तिक माह प्रारम्भ होकर 30 नवम्बर तक रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि महापुण्यदायक तथा मोक्षदायक कार्तिक के मुख्य नियमों में सबसे प्रमुख है दीपदान।

दीप प्रज्वलन से भगवान के साथ पूर्वज होते है प्रसन्न
दीपदान का अर्थ होता है आस्था के साथ दीपक प्रज्वलित करना। कार्तिक में प्रत्येक दिन दीपदान जरूर करना चाहिए। अग्निपुराण में कहा गया है कि दीपदानात्परं नास्ति न भूतं न भविष्यति। अर्थात्- दीपदान से बढ़कर न कोई व्रत है, न था और न होगा। पंडित ने बताया कि पद्मपुराण में भी भगवान शिव अपने पुत्र कार्तिकेय जी से कार्तिक मास में दीपदान का माहात्म्य सुनाते हुए कहते हैं।

ऐसे करें दीपदान
कार्तिक मास में अपने घर के आँगन में तुलसी जी के पास, अपने घर के पूजन स्थान पर, मन्दिरों में या गंगा घाट पर इत्यादि जगहों पर घी का एवं तिल के तेल का दीपक जला कर दीप दान कर सकते हैं। ऐसा करने से सभी व्रत का पूण्य फल प्राप्त किया जा सकता हैं। व अपने पितरो को प्रसन्न कर सकते हैं। क्यों कि हमारे घर में संतान वृद्धि करने वाले हमारे पृत देव ही होते हैं।

