मजबूरी:सड़क पर ही महिला का हुआ प्रसव, दो घंटे बाद ही भीख मांगने लगी मां

गोपालगंज8 घंटे पहले
  • मीरगंज के हथुआ मोड़ के पास हुई घटना, सूचना देने पर भी नहीं पहुंची एंबुलेंस, बच्चा व जच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ्य, स्थानीय महिलाओं ने की मदद

मीरगंज में एक महिला ने सड़क पर बच्चे को जन्म दिया। महिला ने ना सिर्फ सड़क के किनारे बच्चे को जन्म दिया बल्कि उसके जन्म होने के दो घंटे बाद ही वो बाजार में घूम घूम कर पेट की आग बुझाने के लिए भीख मांगने लगी। फिलहाल जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं। स्थानीय महिलाओं ने बच्चे के जन्म के बाद महिला को घर भी लेकर गई। लेकिन कुछ देर बाद वह अपने बच्चे को लेकर चली गई। मीरगंज के हथुआ मोड़ के पास सुबह में एक महिला के सड़क पर प्रसव होने की सूचना पर लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। कुछ लोगों ने इसकी सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को भी दी। लेकिन, कोई टीम या एंबुलेंस जांच के लिए नहीं भेजी गई।

बच्चे को अपनाने के लिए लगी रही होड़
इस मामले की खबर मिलने पर मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। माजरा को जानते हैं कुछ लोगों ने बच्चे को अपनाने के लिए महिला पर दबाव डालना शुरू कर दिया। पर महिला ने अपने बच्चे को देने से साफ इंकार कर दिया और कहा कि वह अपने बच्चे को किसी दूसरे को देने के बारे में सोच भी नहीं सकती।

लोगों में विभाग के प्रति दिखा आक्रोश

सूचना के बाद भी एंबुलेंस नहीं पहुंचा।जिससे लोगों में विभाग के प्रति आक्रोश देखा गया। लोगों ने बताया कि भगवान के भरोसे ही स्वास्थ्य महकमा है। हालाकि दोनों स्वास्थ्य है।यह स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की लापरवाही है। इस मामले में उच्च अधिकारियों से जांच की मांग कर जिम्मेदारों पर कार्रवाई जाएगी।

महिला भीख मांगकर करती है गुजारा
स्थानीय महिलाओं ने बताया कि सुबह में उन्होंने जब इस महिला की कराहने की आवाज सुनी तो वे बाहर आई और तत्काल उसको हर संभव मदद उपलब्ध कराया। इस बीच जच्चा और बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ बताए जा रहे हैं। महिला सीवान जिले के नौतन के आसपास की बताई जाती है जो पिछले 2 दिनों से यहां पर भिक्षाटन कर रही थी। स्थानीय महिला सुगांति देवी ने बताया कि उसने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए तत्काल अपने घर में ले गई और अन्य महिलाओं के सहयोग से उसे प्रसव में मदद किया।

