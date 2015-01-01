पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशखबरी:देवउठनी एकादशी आज, शुभ मुहूर्त होने से बजने लगेगी शहनाई

गोपालगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज के दिन तुलसी विवाह कराने से मिलती है वैवाहिक व पारिवारिक सुख अौर शांति

त्योहारों का माह नवंबर अपने अंतिम पखवाड़े पर है। करवा चौथ से लेकर दिवाली और छठ पूजा जैसे महापर्व समाप्त हो चुके है। इन सबके बीच एक और पर्व बुधवार, 25 नवंबर आज है। इसे साल का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण एकादशी भी माना जाता है। देवउठनी एकादशी के प्रख्यात तिथि छठ पूजा के बाद आती है। पंडीत ओम शास्त्री ने वताया कि कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष में इस एकादशी को मनाने की परंपरा है। इस दिन से वैवाहिक जीवन में बंधने की इच्छा रखने वाले नये जोड़ो का विवाह आयोजन व अन्य धार्मिक अनुष्ठान आरंभ हो जाता है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि देवउठनी एकादशी पर श्री भगवान विष्णु जी चार महीने की निद्रा से उठते है और वापस से सृष्टि का कार्य-भार संभालते है।

एक दिसंबर के बाद अप्रैल 2021 तक नहीं है कोई विवाह का मुहूर्त

गुरु शुक्र के अस्त होने से जनवरी फरवरी में नही है शादियों के शुभ मुहूर्त
वैसे इस नवंबर दिसंबर में शादियों के शुभ मुहूर्त काफी कम है। अगले साल अर्थात वर्ष 2021 में भी गुरु और शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण शादियों के मुहूर्त काफी कम हैं। आपको बता दें कि 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी के बीच देव गुरु अस्त हो जायेंगे। ऐसे में इस दौरान शहनाईयां नहीं बजेंगी। वर्ष 2020 का अंतिम विवाह मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर को है। जिसके बाद सीधे अप्रैल 2021 में ही शहनाई की गुंज सुनाई देगी।
तुलसी विवाह की भी है परंपरा
धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की इसी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु ने माता तुलसी संग विवाह किया था। यही कारण है कि इस दिन तुलसी विवाह करने की भी परंपरा है। इस मामले के जानकारों की मानें तो देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह करना बेहद शुभ होता है। इससे पारिवारिक या वैवाहिक जीवन काफी सुखद व्यतीत होता है।

देवउठनी एकादशी का शुभ मुहूर्त
इस साल देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर, बुधवार को है। यह तिथि दोपहर 02:42 बजे से शुरू होकर, नवंबर 26, 2020 को 05 बजकर 10 मिनट तक रहेगी। ऐसी मान्यता है कि आषाढ़ शुक्ल एकादशी के दिन भगवान गहरी निद्रा में सो जाते हैं और कार्तिक मास की देवउठनी एकादशी को शुभ मुहूर्त में जागते है। इसी दिन से चातुर्मास का भी समापन हो जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें