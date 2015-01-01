पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सजने लगे बाजार:12 को होगी धनवंतरी की पूजा, सजने लगे बाजार

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धनतेरस, दीपावली और छठ पूजा को लेकर बाजार सज गए हैं। धनेरस पर बाइक और कार बाजार लॉकडाउन में छूट के चलते काफी गुलजार हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण के बीच लोग बाजार में अब आने लगे हैं। ग्राहकों से सभी बाजारों से अच्छा रिस्पांस मिलने लगा है। त्योहारी सीजन में बाहन कंपनियों के द्वारा तरह तरह के छूट का ऑफर दिया गया है। जिसके चलते कई लोग पहले से ही बुकिंग कर अपनी अपनी वाहनों को खरीदने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। बतादें कि पिछले साल की तुलना में कार व बाइक बाजार को डबल बिक्री होने की उम्मीद है क्योंकि इस बार त्योहार के साथ शादी-विवाह में भी उपहार के लिए भी लोग कार व बाइक की बुकिंग करा रहे हैं। लोग अपनी पसंद के कलर व मॉडल की कार व बाइक की खरीदने के लिए अग्रिम बुकिंग कराना शुरू कर दिये हैं। धनतेरस के दिन ही धनवंतरी महरराज की पूजा होगी। बाइक की है अधिक मांग: बाइक शो-रूम के संचालक की मानें तो जिस तेजी से बाइक की बुकिंग और बिक्री हो रही है, उससे अनुमान लगाया जा रहा कि इस बार पिछले साल की अपेक्षा बाजार दोगुना होगा। हालांकि कार के विभिन्न मॉडलों के लिए खरीदारों को एक महीने तक का इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। पिछले वर्ष फेस्टिव सीजन में हीरो मोटर साइकिल ने पूरे जिले में 4 हजार से अधिक बाइक बुक कराई थी। इस बार यह लक्ष्य बढ़ाकर 6000 तक जाने की उम्मीद हैं। अपनी अपनी पसंद के खरीद रहे वाहन: गौर हो कि अगर ग्राहकों की ओर से अग्रिम बुकिंग कराई जा रही है तो ग्राहकों को अपनी पसंद के मॉडल और रंग की गाड़ी मिल रही है। इसके साथ उन्हें स्क्रैच कूपन भी दिया जा रहा है, जिसमें 500 से लेकर 20 हजार रुपये तक के उपहार दिए जा रहे हैं। फाइनेंस कराने पर लगभग 11 हजार रुपये की बचत भी हो रही है। बाइक के कई शो-रूम में गाड़ियों की फाइनेंस कराने पर ग्राहकों को कई ऑफर दिये जा रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें