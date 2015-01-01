पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पुलिस व अपराधियों के गठजोड़ से खिलाफ दियारा विकास संषर्घ समिति ने की बैठक

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
दियारा विकास संषर्घ समिति के कार्यकर्ताओं ने दियारा क्षेत्र में बढ़ते अपराध और अपराधियों के धरपकड़ के लिए चलाए जा रहे आन्दोलन को विफल करने को लेकर अपराधियों और पुलिस के मिली भगत से समिति के सदस्यों पर झूठे मुकदमे दर्ज कर जेल भेजे से नाराज दियारा के लोगों ने एक सोमवार को सिपाया खास में बैठक किया गया। जिसमें सर्वसम्मति से अपराधियों के इशारे पर काम करने वाले पुलिस पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग किया गया। बैठक में एक प्रस्ताव पारित कर बिहार के डीजीपी को पत्र भेजा गया।

दियारा के समस्याओं को लेकर समिति के सदस्यों ने उठाई थी आवाज गंडक दियारा विकास संषर्ध समिति के संयोजक सह दलित सेना जिला अध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार मांझी,किसान प्रकोष्ठ के जिला अध्यक्ष अरूण कुमार सिंह, ने कहा कि दियारा क्षेत्रों में अमन शांति कायम करने , नदी के कटाव से विस्थापितों को पुनर्वास दिलाई जाने, बाढ़ के समस्याओं से जूझ रहे बाढ़ पीड़ितों को बाढ़ से निजात दिलाने,गन्ना किसानों की समस्या से समाधान कराने, रोजगार की सृजन कराने,शिक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्रों में कारगर व्यवस्था कराने, कृषि पर आधारित किसानों मजदूरों की बेहतरी के लिए आवाज उठाने के लिए संकल्प लेने वाले लोगों पर पुलिस झूठे मुकदमे दर्ज कर जेल भेज रही है। समिति के संस्थापक मिथिलेश कुमार राय को कुख्यात अपराधी के कहने पर पुलिस ने बिना जांच किए जेल भेज दिया। जबकि कुख्यात अपराधी पप्पू कुशवाहा के दियारा क्षेत्र में लगातार अपराध करने से दियारा के लोग डरे सहमे थे। जिसके गिरफ्तारी के लिए समिति के सदस्यों ने आवाज उठाई थी। इसको लेकर समिति के सदस्यों ने एसपी मनोज कुमार तिवारी से मिलकर अपनी मांग रखी थी।
अपराधी के कहने पर हो रही गिरफ्तारी
समिति द्वारा फैसला लिया गया की क्षेत्र में अमन शांति कायम करने वाले लोगों पर पुलिस झूठे मामले में फंसा रही है। जिसको लेकर सत्याग्रह की शुरूआत किया जायेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि दियारा क्षेत्र में कुख्यात अपराधी पप्पू कुशवाहा ने व्यवसायी त्रिलोकी साह की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।

