चुनाव की तैयारी:छह सीटों के लिए होने वाले मतदान की तैयारी में जुटा जिला प्रशासन

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदान केंद्रों की दीवारों पर बूथ का नाम, मतदान केंद्र, वोटरों की संख्या व मतदान की तिथि रहेगी अंकित

दूसरे चरण के मतदान को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष व भय मुक्त माहौल में विधान सभा चुनाव संपन्न कराने को लेकर विशेष रणनीति तैयार की गई है। इवीएम व वीवी पैट मशीन को प्राप्त कर उसे बज्र गृह में सुरक्षित रखे गए है। इसके लिए दंडाधिकारी की भी तैनाती की गई है। चुनाव के मद्देनजर जिले के सभी कर्मियों की सूची तैयार कर उसे कंप्यूटराइजेशन के माध्यम से डाटा बेस तैयार कर लिया गया है। जिससे चुनाव में मतदान कर्मियों को उनके मतदान केन्द्र की जानकारी मिल सके। विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर मतदान सूची को अपडेट कर दिया गया है।
थानाध्यक्षों को मिला टास्क
आगामी तीन नवंबर को विधान सभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर पुलिस महकमें ने भी अपनी तैयारी पुरी कर ली है। इसको लेकर एसपी मनोज कुमार तिवारी ने जिले के सभी थानाध्यक्षों को वारंटियों की सूची तैयार कर उसकी रिपोर्ट तलब की है। जिसके आधार पर उसकी गिरफ्तारी और आगे की कार्रवाई मतदान के पूर्व की जाए। इसके साथ ही केस डिसपोजल, कुर्की और वारंट के लक्ष्य को जल्द पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है।

सभी मतदान केंद्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम अरशद अजीज ने बताया कि विधान सभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के सभी मतदान केंद्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन एवं मतदान केंद्र पर उपलब्ध बुनियादी सुविधाओं का सत्यापन कर उसकी अंतिम रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। जिससे समय से पूर्व मतदान केंद्रों पर मूलभूत सुविधाएं बहाल की जा सके। मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान कर्मियों और मतदाताओं की सुविधा का ख्याल रखा गया है। मतदाताओं और मतदान कर्मियों के लिए पेयजल,छाया,बैठने आदि का ख्याल रखा गया है।

मतदान केंद्रों से लाइव वेबकास्टिंग की जाएगी
जिले के छह विधानसभा सीटों के लिए होने वाले 3 नवंबर को मतदान के दौरान 248 मतदान केंद्रों से लाइव वेबकास्टिंग की जाएगी। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर ऐसे तमाम बूथों को चिन्हित करने का कार्य पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। इन बूथों पर मतदान तिथि के पूर्व तमाम संसाधन उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। ताकि वेबकास्टिंग टीम को किसी भी तरह की समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। इस लाइव वेबकास्टिंग को भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के वेबसाइट पर आसानी से देखा जा सकेगा।

चुनाव के मद्देनजर जिले के सभी कर्मियों की सूची तैयार कर डाटा बेस तैयार कर लिया गया है

मतदान केंद्रों की दीवारों पर बूथ का नाम, केंद्र संख्या, वोटरों की संख्या व तिथि रहेगी अंकित
जिलाधिकारी ने जिले में बनाए गए 1906 मतदान केंद्रों के अलावा 857 सहायक मतदान केंद्रों की दीवारों पर बूथ का नाम, मतदान केंद्र की संख्या, वोटरों की संख्या व मतदान की तिथि का साइनेज बनाकर प्रदर्शन करने को कहा है। इसमें महिला, पुरुष व अन्य वोटरों की संख्या भी दर्शायी जाएगी। जिलाधिकारी ने बूथ पर स्थित दीवार पर दो गुणा तीन फुट का ब्लॉक बनाकर पीला पेंट पर काला रंग से उक्त आंकड़ों का साइनेज बनाने को कहा है। उन्होंने तीन दिन के अंदर ही साइनेज बनाने का कार्य पूरा कर रिपोर्ट देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश के बाद जिले में एक हजार मतदाताओं पर एक मतदान केंद्र स्थापित किया गया है। ताकि मतदान के दिन बूथ पर मतदाताओं की अधिक भीड़ नहीं हो सके तथा मतदान का कार्य निर्धारित समय में पूर्ण कराया जा सके।

भोरे में 187 मतदान केंद्र के लिए बने चार सेक्टर

भोरे सुरक्षित विधानसभा क्षेत्र में दूसरे चरण में 3 नवंबर को मतदान होना है।मतदान में अब कम ही दिन शेष बचा है।इसलिए प्रशासन द्वारा चुनाव की सारी तैयारियां लगभग पूरी की जा चुकी है।चुनाव में कोई गड़बड़ी ना हो, इसे लेकर भोरे प्रखंड के सभी 187 मतदान केंद्रों को चार सेक्टरों में बांटा गया है।जहां पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की तैनाती भी कर दी गई है। बता दें कि कोरोना काल में हो रहे विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर एक मतदान केंद्र पर 1000 से अधिक मतदाता नहीं रहेंगे।इसे लेकर भोरे में मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ायी गयी है।अब भोरे में कुल 187 मतदान केंद्र हैं।जहां मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इन सभी 187 मतदान केंद्रों को मिलाकर भोरे में कुल चार सेक्टर बनाए गए हैं।

इन चारों सेक्टरों पर पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की तैनाती रहेगी, जो अपने अपने क्षेत्र में पूरे दिन पेट्रोलिंग कर मतदान की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखेंगे।भोरे में जिन स्थानों को सेक्टर के रूप में चयन किया गया है।उनमें लामीचौर, कल्याणपुर, कोरेया और सिसई शामिल है।जहां लामीचौर सेक्टर में पुलिस पदाधिकारी अमरेंद्र कुमार, कल्याणपुर में प्रभात कुमार, कोरेया में आशुतोष कुमार और सिसई में पीएसआई मुकेश कुमार की तैनाती की गयी है।इसकी जानकारी देते हुए थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव को लेकर सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गयी है।

प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक आदर्श मतदान केंद्र
6 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए होने वाले मतदान के दौरान प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एक-एक मतदान केंद्र को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए है। आदर्श मतदान केंद्र को आधुनिक तरीके से सजाने-संवारने के साथ वहां हेल्प डेस्क आदि की भी स्थापना की गई जाएगी। गर्भवती महिलाओं से लेकर दिव्यांग व बुजुर्ग मतदाताओं के लिए अलग से इंतजाम किए गए है, ताकि किसी भी मतदाता को कोई परेशानी मतदान के समय नहीं हो। डीएम ने बताया कि जिले के छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कुल छह मतदान केंद्रों को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया जा रहा है।

