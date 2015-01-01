पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सदर अस्पताल और अन्य स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में अलर्ट थे डाॅक्टर

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • मतगणना केंद्र पर जीवनरक्षक दवाओं के साथ तैनात रही मेडिकल टीम, मतगणना कर्मियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मुकम्मल तैयारी की गई थी। मतगणना के मद्देनजर मेडिकल टीम तैयार किया गया था। मतगणना स्थल पर एंबुलेंस व जरूरी दवाओं के साथ मेडिकल टीम मजबूती के साथ डटी रही। इसके साथ ही वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। मतगणना कर्मियों का मतगणना हॉल में प्रवेश करने से पहले एएनएम के द्वारा थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी की गई।

मतगणना के दौरान मरीजों को कोई दिक्कत नहीं हो, इसे लेकर अस्पतालों में विशेष व्यवस्था की गई थी। सीएस डॉ यदुवंश कुमार शर्मा ने सभी को अलर्ट मोड पर रखने के लिए निर्देश दिए थे। साथ ही ओपीडी में भी पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की गई थी। मरीजों को कोई परेशानी नहीं हो इसे लेकर असपताल द्वारा खास व्यवस्था की गयी है। अस्पताल के ओपीडी में डॉक्टर और अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को समय से तैनात रहने के लिए निर्देश दिया गए थे। किसी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं हो, इसका भी ध्यान रखा गया।

मेडिकल कचरा के निस्तारण की व्यवस्था
जिला स्वास्थ समिति डीपीएम ठाकुर विश्मोहन ने बताया कि मतगणना स्थल पर मेडिकल कचरा के निस्तारण के लिए भी विशेष रुप से व्यवस्था की गई थी। यहां पर इकट्ठा किए गए कचरे को अलग-अलग रंग के डिब्बों में डालकर उसे कचरा निस्तारण टीम को दिया गया।कचड़ा निस्तारण में लगे कर्मियों को पीपीई किट पहनना अनिवार्य था। कचरों को ऐसी किसी जगह पर निस्तारित नहीं किया जाए, जिससे लोक स्वास्थ्य को खतरा पैदा हो। बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार ही कचरों को निस्तारित किया जाना है।

मतगणनास्थल पर सभी की हुई जांच| मतगणना स्थल पर आने वाले प्रत्येक कर्मियों का थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई उसके बाद ही अंदर आने की अनुमति दी गई। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एएनएम व आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी। जो काफी मजबूती के साथ अपने कर्तव्य के प्रति डटी रही और सभी की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई।

कर्मियों ने किया कोविड19 प्रोटोकॉल का पालन| मतगणना केंद्र पर सभी लोगों की थर्मल स्कैनिंग हो तथा मास्क पहनकर ही लोग मतगणना केंद्र में प्रवेश कर किया। वहीं सभी के लिए सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था थी। इसके साथ ही कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए मतगणना हॉल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए मतगणना टेबल लगाया गया था।

