हादसा:स्टेशन पर खड़ी मालगाड़ी के डिब्बा पार करने के दौरान बिजली की चपेट में आने से युवक झुलसा, हालत गंभीर

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हादसा ट्रेनों के आवागमन के लिए लगे 25000 वोल्ट बिजली के तार की चपेट में आया था युवक

पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के थावे जंक्शन पर खड़ी माल गाड़ी के डिब्बे में लगी सीढ़ी के सहारे डिब्बे पर चढ़कर पार करने के क्रम में एक युवक बिजली के चपेट में आकर गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया। गंभीर अवस्था मे झुलसे युवक को जीआरपी ने परिजनों के सहयोग से सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। जहां स्थिति चिंताजनक होने के कारण चिकित्सकों ने गोरखपुर रेफर कर दिया। बताया जाता है कि थावे थाना क्षेत्र के विदेशीटोला गांव के जनार्दन साह का 20 वर्षीय पुत्र पवन साह मंगलवार को माल गाड़ी का डिब्बा के छत पर चढ़कर पार कर रहा था।

इसी दौरान वह स्टेशन पर ट्रेनों के आवागमन के लिए लगे 25000 वोल्ट बिजली के तार के चपेट में आ गया। जिसके कारण बिजली के झटके से रेलवे लाइन पर गिर पड़ा। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार घायल युवक के अलावा दो और युवक जो खड़ी माल गाड़ी के डब्बे के नीचे से पार कर गए। बतादें कि हमेशा लोग ढाला पार करने के लिए रेलवे लाइन या गाड़ी को टॉप कर ही पार करते है। साइकिल या पैदल लाइन को टॉप कर पार करना आसान समझते हैं। जिससे यह घटना हो गई।

मतदान करने जा रहे मतदाता को ट्रक ने मारा धक्का
मांझा।थाना क्षेत्र के मुजौना गांव निवासी वैजनाथ प्रसाद मंगलवार की शाम बाइक से मतदान करने जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान विपरीत दिशा से आ रही अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने धक्का मार दिया जिससे गिरकर बाईक सवार घायल हो गए तथा बाइक क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। घायल मतदाता का इलाज ग्रामीणों के द्वारा किसी प्राइवेट डॉक्टर के यहां इलाज कराया गया।
विधानसभा चुनाव मे बाधा उत्पन्न करने वाले 6 धराए
थावे।विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान बाधा उत्पन्न करने वाले 6 लोगों को थावे पुलिस ने अलग अलग जगहों से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। थानाध्यक्ष विशाल आंनद ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव मंगलवार की सुबह सात बजे से शुरू होते ही लोगों में काफी उत्साह देखी गई। इसी क्रम में चुनाव कार्य में बाधा उत्पन्न करने के दौरान थावे पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के अलग अलग जगहों से 6 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि गिरफ्तार लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

