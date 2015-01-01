पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर हुई खाक:रहषु भक्त मंदिर परिसर में अचानक आग लगने से थावे में जले आठ दुकान, लाखों की संपत्ति जलकर हुई खाक

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • फायर ब्रिगेड की मदद से आग आग पर पाया गया काबू , घंटों मची रही अफरा तफरी

थावे दुर्गामंदिर स्थित रहषु भक्त मंदिर परिसर में आग लगने से आठ दुकानें जलकर राख हो गई। जिसमें लाखों की संपत्ति जल गई। बताया जाता है कि रहषु भक्त मंदिर स्थित परचून की दुकान में लगभग चार बजे सुबह आग लग गई। दुकानदारों ने आग की लपट रमंजय कुमार और अनिता देवी की दुकान से निकलते देखा। उसके बाद शोरगुल किया गया। तब तक आग कई दुकानों को अपने चपेट में ले लिया। आग लगने की सूचना थाना को दी गई। थाने से अग्निशमन गाड़ी पहुंची तथा इसके बाद जिला से भी अग्निशमन गाड़ी आग बुझाने के लिए पहुंची।

किसी भी तरह आग पर काबू पाया गया। तब तक आछ दुकानें जलकर राख हो गई। जिसमें लाखों की संपति जलकर राख हो गई। सबसे ज्यादा क्षति लगभग तीन लाख से उपर रमंजय कुमार की दुकान में हुई बताई जाती है। सभी दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें करकट से बनाए हुए थे। आग लगने वाली दुकानें रूदल राम, संदीप साह, शूकर मियां,रमंजय कुमार,अनिता देवी,रामदेव साह, अमर साह और रामनाथ प्रसाद की बताई जाती है। आग किस कारण से लगी है। इसकी जानकारी नही हो पा रही है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसडीएम सदर उपेन्द्र पाल, एसडीपीओ नरेश पासवान, सीओ गंगेश झा,बीडीओ मनीष कुमार सिंह, एसआई शैलेन्द्र कुमार पप्पू पहुंच कर मामले की जांच पड़ताल शुरु कर दी।

अगरबती जलाने से साड़ी में लगी आग
महम्मदपुर थाने क्षेत्र के कबीरपुर गाव मे छठ घाट पर अर्घ्य देने के दौरान जलती अगरबत्ती से एक छठव्रती महिला की साड़ी में आग लगने के कारण महिला बुरी तरह झुलस गई घटना शनिवार सुबह की है। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सिधवलिया में होने के बाद गंभीर अवस्था में चिकित्सकों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। बताया जाता है कि महम्मदपुर थाने के कबीरपुर गांव निवासी चन्द्रमा प्रसाद की पत्नी ललिता देवी छठ घाट पर शनिवार की अहले सुबह अर्घ्य दे रही थी।

