सतर्क रहें:कोरोना से जिले में आठवीं मौत, पहली बार एक डॉक्टर ने हारा कोरोना की जंग, 9 नए मामले मिले

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 123 रह गई है, संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 5 3 19

मंगलवार को लोकतंत्र के महापर्व के बीच एक दुखद भरी खबर जिले में आईं कोरोना से पहली बार जिले के किसी डॉक्टर की मौत हुई है।हालाकि राहत की बात यह है कि जिले में कोरोना की रफ्तार लगभग अब धीमी पड़ गई है। मंगलवार को 9 नए मरीज सामने आए। जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 123रह गई है।चिंता की बात यह है कि दो अभी भी मरीज गंभीर बने हुए है।जिनका इलाज पटना में चल रहा है। वहीं अबतक आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई है।जिले में अब संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 3 सौ 19 पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा है कि मरीजों की घटती संख्या अच्छी बात है।लेकिन इसका मतलब कतई नहीं है कि जिले से कोरोना खत्म हो गया है।लापरवाही अभी भी भारी पड़ सकती है।इसलिए सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले।

भोरे में चौथे दिन भी नहीं आए नए मामले
भोरे प्रखंड में भी चौथे दिन भी कोई नया केस सामने नहीं आया है।जिले के लगभग 500 मरीज केवल भोरे प्रखंड से ही है। भोरे में अभी भी कंटेनमेंट जोन बना हुआ है। जबकि हर प्रखंड में मरीजों की संख्या में गिरावट आईं है।कोरोना के एक्टिव केस की संख्या जिले में घटकर 123रह गई है।
रिकवरी रेट पहुंचा 98प्रतिशत के पार
अक्टूबर माह में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा औसतन प्रत्येक दिन तीस के आसपास बना हुआ है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त होने वालों का आंकड़ा 98 प्रतिशत को पार कर गया है।

