कसी जाएगी नकेल:प्रशिक्षण में अनुपस्थित रहने वाले चुनावकर्मियों पर गिरेगी गाज

गोपालगंज2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनावकर्मियों के विरूद्ध निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में लापरवाही व उदासीनता बरतने पर की जाएगी कड़ी कार्रवाई

विधान सभा चुनाव को लेकर मतदान प्रक्रिया के संबंध में मतदान कर्मियों व चुनाव कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षित करने के लिए जिला मुख्यालय स्थित तीन केन्द्रों में दो चरणों में प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया था। उक्त प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला में जो मतदान कर्मी व चुनाव कर्मी पूर्व निर्देश के बावजूद भाग नहीं लिए एवं प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला से अनुपस्थित रहे, वैसे मतदान कर्मी व चुनाव कर्मी पर गाज गिरने की संभावना प्रबल हो गई है। निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में लापरवाही के आरोप में जिला प्रशासन सख्त: इसकी जानकारी देते हुए जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम अरशद अजीज ने कहा कि जो भी कर्मी चुनाव कार्यो में लापरवाही बरते पकड़े जाएंगें उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रशिक्षण में अनुपस्थित रहने वाले चुनाव कर्मियों से जिला प्रशासन ने सख्ती से निपटने का निर्णय लिया है। ऐसे चुनाव कर्मियों के विरूद्ध निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में लापरवाही व उदासीनता बरतने, उच्चाधिकारी के आदेश की अवहेलना करने, चुनाव कार्य में बाधा उत्पन्न करने आदि के आरोप में जिला प्रशासन कानूनी कार्रवाई करने जा रही है।

मेडिकल बोर्ड की जांच में जो कर्मी फिट पाए गए हैं, वे चुनावी ड्यूटी में रहेंगे तैनात
उन्होंने बताया कि जो चुनाव कर्मी मतदान प्रक्रिया संबंधित आयोजित प्रशिक्षण में अनुपस्थित रहे हैं, उन्हें जिला प्रशासन किसी भी सूरत में बख्शने नहीं जा रहा है। चुनावी प्रशिक्षण से अनुपस्थित रहने वाले कर्मियों के विरूद्ध निर्वाचन कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप में सुसंगत धाराओं के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जिला पदाधिकारी ने यह भी बताया कि मेडिकल बोर्ड की जांच में जो चुनाव कर्मी फिट पाए गए हैं, उन्हें चुनावी ड्यूटी से मुक्त नहीं किया गया है। जबकि जो चुनाव कर्मी मेडिकल बोर्ड की जांच में अनफिट पाए गए हैं, उन्हें चुनावी ड्यूटी से मुक्त रखा गया है।
चुनाव कार्य में 13 हजार कर्मी लेंगे भाग
3 नवंबर को होने वाले मतदान के लिए चुनाव कर्मियों को पत्र आवंटन कर दिया गया है, जिसकी सूचना उन्हें एसएमएस के माध्यम से देने की प्रक्रिया जारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि लगभग 13 हजार कर्मियों (जिसमें पीओ, पी-1, पी-2, पी-3, मजिस्ट्रेट आदि शामिल हैं ) को अंतिम नियुक्ति पत्र भेजा जा रहा है। जहां वे मतदान कराएगें

