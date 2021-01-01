पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:गणित के पेपर से परीक्षार्थियों के छूटे पसीने, भूगोल में रही राहत

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • दो पालियों में संचालित हो रही है परीक्षा, आज रसायन व आर्ट के छात्र देंगे अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा

बिहार बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा दो पालियों में संचालित हो रही है। परीक्षा में नकल करने की पूरी पाबंदी लगाई गई है। नकल करते पकड़े जाने पर 2 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाने का भी निर्देश प्रशासन के द्वारा जारी किए गए हैं। मंगलवार को पहली पाली में मैथ व दूसरी पाली में भूगोल की परीक्षा हुई । परीक्षा में प्रश्न पत्र कठिन नही रहने से परीक्षार्थियों के द्वारा काफी सहुलियत मिल रही है। बतादें कि इस वर्ष परीक्षा में कुल 40 हजार 729 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हो रहें हैं। आज साइंस के रसायन व आर्ट के लिए अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा होगी।

केंद्रों पर ऐसी व्यवस्था|परीक्षा के लिए आने वाले छात्रों को प्रवेश पत्र दिखाने के बाद ही इंट्री दी जा रही है। वहीं केंद्र पर परीक्षार्थी के अलावे किसी अन्य की आने की मनाही है। परीक्षा के समय ओएमआर सीट और उत्तरपुस्तिका एक साथ ही दी जा रही है। ओएमआर पर छात्र का हस्ताक्षर अनिवार्य किया गया है।

जुर्माना के साथ होगी जेल
2021 की सैद्धांतिक परीक्षा में नकल करते पकड़े गये तो जुर्माना देना पड़ेगा। बिहार बोर्ड के अनुसार कदाचार करते कोई पकड़ा गया तो दो हजार का जुर्माना या छह महीने का जेल या फिर दोनों दंड लग सकता है। इसको लेकर सभी केंद्राधीक्षकों को दिशा निर्देश भेजे गए हैं। इसके लिए बिहार परीक्षा संचालन अधिनियम 1981 के प्रावधानों को लागू किया गया है। केंद्रों पर दंडाधिकारी के अलावा हर केंद्र पर पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है।
मीरगंज में शांतिपूर्ण परीक्षा हुआ संपन्न

मीरगंज| इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली में गणित के पेपर में परीक्षार्थियों की नींद उड़ा दी यह तो गनीमत रहा कि वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों की दुगनी संख्या के कारण परीक्षार्थी चैन की सांस ले पाए परीक्षार्थियों ने बताया कि दीर्घ उत्तरीय प्रश्नों के मुश्किल होने के कारण परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी पर वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों ने इज्जत बचा ली। वहीं दूसरी पाली में भूगोल पेपर में कला संकाय के परीक्षार्थियों में की बल्ले बल्ले रहे और उन्होंने राहत भरे माहौल में परीक्षा दिया। इस बीच सुचारू ढंग से परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर हथुआ एसडीएम अनिल कुमार रमण एचडीपीओ नरेश कुमार समेत अन्य पदाधिकारियों की गाड़ियां लगातार विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दौड़ती रहीं। इस्लामिया उर्दू एकेडमी के स्टैटिक मजिस्ट्रेट केशव गोयल ने बताया कि उनके यहां परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चल रही है। यही हाल साहू जैन हाई स्कूल ,सेंट फ्रांसिस हाई स्कूल ,साहू जैन बालिका हाई स्कूल तथा अन्य केंद्रों की भी रही।

