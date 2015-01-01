पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खोतीबारी:नई तकनीक का प्रयोग कर किसान एक बीघा में उपजा सकते हैं 14 क्विंटल गेहूं

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • किसानों के ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए विभागीय अधिकारी गंभीर, पुराने बीज में उत्पादन की क्षमता हो जाती है खत्म, किसानों को आर्थिक रूप से समृद्ध करने में जुटा कृषि विभाग

किसानों को अधिक अनाज उपजाने के लिए अब नई तकनीक से खेती करने के गुर सिखाए जाएंगे। उन्हें नई प्रजाति का बीज उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। कृषि विभाग ने पुराने बीजों की बिक्री पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। विभाग का ऐसा मानना है कि पुरानी प्रजाति के बीजों में उत्पादन की क्षमता कम होती है। पुराने बीजों से किसान एक बीघे में अधिकतम 6 क्विंटल ही उत्पादन ले पाते हैं। विभाग का दावा है कि नई तकनीक और नई प्रजाति के बीज से एक बीघे खेत में 14 क्विंटल गेहूं पैदा किया जा सकता है। जिले के किसानों को गेहूं उत्पादन में नया मंत्र देने की तैयारी कृषि विभाग कर रहा है। एक बीघे खेत में छह क्विंटल गेहूं का उत्पादन कर खुश होेने वाले किसानों की खुशी उस समय दोगुनी हो जाएगी जब उनके खेत में ढाई गुना गेहूं की उपज होगी।

नई तकनीक में अधिक मजदूरों की नहीं है जरूरत| कृषि विभाग किसानों को खेती करने के पुराने तौर तरीके छोड़कर नई तकनीक का प्रयोग करने पर जोर देगा। अभी तक छिड़काव विधि से गेहूं की बुवाई करने वाले किसानों को नई तकनीकी से गेहूं बोवाई के प्रेरित किया जाएगा। गेहूं की बुवाई करने के लिए अधिक मजदूरों की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी, बल्कि सीडड्रिल और जीरोटिल मशीन से लाइन में गेहूं की बुवाई होगी। विभाग ने किसानों को नया बीज मुहैया कराने के लिए व्यापक योजना तैयार की है। 50 प्रतिशत सब्सिडी पर मिलने वाला नया बीज किसानों को चिन्हित दुकानों से मिलेगा। कृषि विभाग में पंजीकरण कराने वाले किसानों को बीज और सब्सिडी का लाभ मिलेगा।

सीडड्रिल और जीरोटिलेज के जरिए गेहूं की बुआई से पौधों का होता है विकास
बीज खरीदते समय किसानों को गेहूं के मूल्य की संपूर्ण राशि देनी पड़ेगी। करनी अनुदान की राशि विभाग सीधे किसानों के खाते में भेज देगा। जिले में 2 लाख,44 हजार किसानों ने पंजीकरण कराया है। इसमें अधिकांश किसान गेहूं के बीज के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। कृषि विभाग कि माने तो सीडड्रिल और जीरोटिल के जरिए गेहूं की बुवाई करने पर खेत में खाद और बीज एक साथ पहुंच सकेगा। बीज और खाद साथ में मिलने से तेजी से पौधे के विकास के साथ ही उत्पादन अधिक होगा।

6370 हेक्टेयर में दलहन व तेलहन की खेती
जिले में कृषि विभाग इस बार दलहन और तेलहन की फसलों की बोवाई 6 हजार 370 हेक्टेयर में करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए दलहन और तेलहन की फसलों का अच्छादन तेजी से शुरू हो गया है। किसानों की मांग के बाद जिले में इस बार दलहन और तेलहन की फसलों को लगभग 1000 हेक्टेयर अधिक क्षेत्र में खेती करने का लक्ष्य विभाग के द्वारा निर्धारित किया गया है। लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के लिए किसानों को अनुदानित दर पर बीज का वितरण करने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन किसानों से करने के लिए किसान सलाहकार जोर दे रहे हैं।

विभाग से मिले आंकड़ों एक नजर में
जिले में गेहूं के लिए 97 हजार हेक्टेयर, मसूर 550, चना 525, राई/सरसों 3790, मटर 1150, तीसी 180, मक्का 1350, गरमा मूंग 2610 हेक्टेयर के क्षेत्र में करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

बीज विस्तार योजना में 90 प्रतिशत का अनुदान
मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना, हरित क्रांति योजना, राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन योजना, अनुदानित दर पर बीज वितरण और राज्य योजना अंतर्गत कई प्रकार की योजनाएं चल रही है। इन योजनाओं में मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना में 90 प्रतिशत का अनुदान अनुदानित दर पर मिलता है।

नई विधि और नए बीज का करें प्रयोग
किसान पुराने बीज और खेती करते हैं, इसीलिए उनके अपेक्षा के अनुरूप अनाज का उत्पादन नहीं होता है। किसान एक बीघे में अधिकतम छह क्विंटल गेहूं का उत्पादन कर पाता है। मगर नई विधि और नए बीज से एक बीघे में 14 क्विंटल गेहूं का उत्पादन कर सकता है। इसे अपनाने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है।।
डॉ वेदनारायण , कृषि अधिकारी

