मौसम:जिले में धुंध की दस्तक, न्यूनतम पारा 11 डिग्री पहुंचा

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • सुबह-कोहरे के कारण सुबह में 50 मीटर रही दृश्यता, हाइवे पर धीमी पड़ने लगी रफ्तार, जनजीवन हो रहा प्रभावित बंगाल

मौसम में सर्दी घुलने लगी है। अधिकतम व न्यूनतम पारा गिरने से सुबह-शाम कनकनी महसूस होने लगी है। शनिवार की सुबह धुंध और कोहरा छाए रहने से दृश्यता 50 मीटर रही। न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया है। सुबह की धुंध ने हाइवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार धीमी कर दी थी। कामकाजी लोग व कारोबारी अपनी प्रतिष्ठानों पर निर्धारित समय से एक घंटा तक लेट पहुंची। उधर डीटीओ ने लोगों से धुंध में सावधानी से वाहन चलाने की अपील लोगाें से की है। कोहरे में सावधानी बरतें वाहन चालक : डीटीओ प्रमोद कुमार ने धुंध के मौसम में वाहन चालकों को अतिरिक्त सावधानी बरतने और यातायात के नियमों पर पूरी तरह से ध्यान रखकर वाहन चलाने की हिदायत दी है। अगर वाहन चालक थोड़ी सी सावधानी बरतें, तो कोहरे में होने वाली सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से आमजन को दुर्घटना से बचाया जा सकता है।

ठंड में बुजुर्गों व बच्चों का रखें विशेष ध्यान
पिछले पांच दिनों में लगातार गिरते तापमान से जनजीवन प्रभावित होने लगा है। सदर अस्पताल के चिकित्सक डाॅ. सीपी सिन्हा ने आमजन से गर्म कपड़े पहनकर रखने, बुजुर्गों व बच्चों का विशेष ध्यान रखने, गर्म पानी व पोष्टिक आहार का सेवन करने, सिर व पैरों को ढककर रखने, का अनुरोध किया है। इसके अलावा ठंड में शरीर का ठंडा पड़ना उंगलियों का सुन व सफेद होना, शरीर का पीला पडना या फिर बेहोशी के लक्षण आने पर तुरंत नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर संपर्क करें।

आगे क्या होगा
मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. संजय कुमार मे बताया कि आज सुबह भी धुंध और शीतलहर का असर रहेगा। सुबह में सड़कों पर दृश्यता 50 मीटर के आसपास रहेगी। दोपहर 10 बजे के बाद हल्की धूप हो सकती है। कुछ जगहों पर पश्चिम विक्षोभ असर बना रहेगा।

