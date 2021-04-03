पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों की चिंता:फरवरी के मौसम पर ही अनाज उत्पादन की आस, टेंपरेचर 28 डिग्री रहा तो फायदा

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • 48 घंटे में 5 डिग्री बढ़ा पारा, 15 से 25 डिग्री तापमान पर पुष्ट व वजनदार होते है दाने

जिले में इस बार गेंहू की अच्छी खेती हुई है। पहला मौका है जब अच्छादन शत-प्रतिशत हुआ है। मौसम भी किसानों का खुब साथ दे रहा है। ऐसे में चार साल बाद अनाज की की अच्छी पैदावार मिलने की आस जग गई है। बता दें कि कृषि विभाग के 97 हजार हेक्टेयर लक्ष्य के संपूर्ण टारगेट को पूरा कर लिया है। मौसम के अनुकूल होने से उपज गेहत्तर हुई है। पौधों में कल्ले ज्यादा बने हैं। अब सब कुछ निर्भर करता है इस महीने के मौसम के मिजाज पर। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो फरवरी महीने के टेंपरेचर पर ही पैदावार निर्भर करता है। कृषि विभाग ने इस बार 32 हजार 234 मीट्रिक टन गेंहू उत्पादन के लक्ष्य रखा है। वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो महीने के आखिरी सप्ताह तक पारा 28 सेल्सियस के आसपास रहा तो पैदावार अच्छी मिलेगी। .....अगर तापमान में गर्माहट बढ़ी तो दाने कमजोर होने का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। ऐसे में 15 से 20% अनाज का उत्पादन कम हो सकता है।

वैज्ञानिकों की चिंता.....48 घंटे में 3 डिग्री बढ़ा पारा
पिछले एक महीने से टेंपरेचर 18 से 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास है बना था, जो रबी फसलों के लिए अनुकूल है। बीते 48 घंटे में पारा 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़कर 26 पर पहुंच गया है। महीने के पहले सप्ताह में बढ़ते तापमान ने किसानाें के साथ ही कृषि वैज्ञानिकाें की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। कृषि अनूसंधान केन्द्र पूषा के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. राजेद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि यदि फरवरी में तापमान लगातार 30 डिग्री या इससे अधिक हाे जाता है ताे गेहूं अाैर दलहन की फसल का उत्पादन 20 प्रतिशत तक प्रभावित हाे सकता है। दाेनाें ही फसलाें में दाने पुष्ट होने के लिए हल्की ठंड का हाेना जरूरी है। .....नहीं तो प्रति हेक्टेयर 30 क्विंटल से कम उत्पादन होने का खतरा बन सकता है।

पाला गिरने से जिले बाढ़ग्रस्त क्षेत्र हुए प्रभावित
कुछ दिन पहले शीत लहर के चलते जिले के बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाकों में पाला भी गिरा था। इससे वहां फसल काे मामूली नुकसान हुआ है। इसमें बैकुंठपुर, सिधवलिया, बरौली व मांझा के अलावे सदर प्रखंड व कुचायकोट के दियारा क्षेत्र में आलू, सरसो, राई व कुछ जगहों पर गेंहू का मामूली नुकसान हुआ है।

पुष्ट दाने के लिए फरवरी का महीना खास
कृषि विशेषज्ञ सुधीर कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि गेहूं और दलहनी की फसलों में पुष्ट और वजनदार दाने के लिए फरवरी का महीना बहुत खास है। इन दाेनाें ही फसलाें के लिए हल्की ठंड हाेना जरूरी है। इसके लिए न्यूनतम तापमान 15 अाैर अधिकतम 25 से 30 डिग्री के बीच हाेना चाहिए। यदि तापमान 30 डिग्री से अधिक हाे जाता है अाैर गर्मी पड़ने लगती है ताे दाेनाें ही फसलें प्रभावित हाेंगी। दाना नहीं बैठेगा। 15 से 20 प्रतिशत तक उत्पादन प्रभावित हाे सकता है। पकने के दाैरान नमी भी जरूरी है। माैसम में लगातार बदलाव हाे रहा है। यदि माैसम सही रहा ताे उत्पादन अच्छा हाेगा।

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

