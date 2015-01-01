पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन सौंपा:गन्ना किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर गन्नामंत्री से मिले पूर्व विधायक

बैकुंठपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गन्ना कास्तकारों की समस्याओं को लेकर पूर्व विधायक मिथिलेश तिवारी ने सुबे के कृषि मंत्री सह गन्ना उद्योग मंत्री अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह से मिलकर ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

कृषि मंत्री को सौंपे ज्ञापन में पूर्व विधायक ने कहा है कि सिधवलिया चीनी मिल में किसानों का चार वर्षों का डिफर भुगतान बकाया है। उन्होंने बीओ- 150 गन्ने को समान प्रभेद के रूप में मान्यता देने की गुहार लगाई है। पूर्व विधायक ने कृषि मंत्री सह गन्ना मंत्री से कहा कि बीओ-150 गन्ने को सामान्य प्रभेद का दर्जा देने से किसानों की आर्थिक दशा में सुधार होगा। साथ ही किसानों को बकाया राशि का भी भुगतान मिल सकेगा। उन्होंने इस वर्ष बाढ़ से गन्ने की फसल की व्यापक पैमाने पर हुई क्षति की भी चर्चा की। कहा कि गन्ने की फसल शत-प्रतिशत बर्बाद होने से किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति बिगड़ चुकी है। प्राथमिकता के आधार पर गन्ना किसानों को मुआवजा अविलंब मुहैया कराया जाए। ताकि किसान गन्ने की अगली फसल की बावग कर सकें।

ज्ञापन सौंपने के बाद पूर्व विधायक ने एक प्रेस बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि कृषि मंत्री सह गन्ना उद्योग मंत्री ने किसानों की समस्याओं पर सहानुभूति पूर्वक विचार करने का आश्वासन दिया। मंत्री ने कहा कि किसानों को की आर्थिक दशा सुधारने के लिए तत्पर हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें