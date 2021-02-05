पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जान की कीमत मात्र ₹200:गोपालगंज में मछली के लिए हुआ विवाद, ₹200 के लिए छोटे भाई की चाकू मारकर कर दी हत्या

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शव के पास मृतक की पत्नी और बच्चे। - Dainik Bhaskar
शव के पास मृतक की पत्नी और बच्चे।
  • बरौली थाना क्षेत्र के रुपनछाप गांव का मामला
  • बड़े भाई नरेश बिंद को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

गोपालगंज के बरौली में एक बड़े भाई ने महज ₹200 के लिए छोटे भाई की चाकू गोदकर हत्या कर दी। अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना से रूपन छाप गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। दोनों एक साथ मछली मारने के लिए गए हुए थे। स्थानीय पुलिस ने बड़े भाई रामनरेश बिंद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मृतक की पहचान अजय बिंद के रूप में की गई है। उसकी पत्नी फूलमती देवी ने थाने में FIR दर्ज कराई है।

मछली बेचने को लेकर हुआ था विवाद
रामनरेश बिंद, राजेंद्र बिंद और अजय बिंद तीनों भाई मछली का कारोबार करते हैं। मछली बेचने में पैसे का कुछ विवाद हुआ जिसके बाद रामनरेश बिंद ने अपने दोनों भाइयों पर चाकू चला दी। इसके बाद अजय को कई बार चाकू घोंपा, जिसमें वह अधमरा हो गया। घरवालों ने किसी तरह बीचबचाव किया। इसके बाद दोनों को अस्पताल ले गए। इसमें अजय बिंद की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई जबकि राजेंद्र का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।
2 घंटे के अंदर आरोपी गिरफ्तार
पुलिस ने 2 घंटे के अंदर आरोपी रामनरेश बिंद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सदर SDPO नरेश पासवान ने बताया कि आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी कर ली गई है। मौत के बाद अजय की पत्नी फूलमती देवी ने थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। कोर्ट में पेशी के बाद आरोपी को जेल भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड246-2 (81.4)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें