उमंग:आधी आबादी ने निभाया पूरा फर्ज, घूंघट की ओट से जम कर डाले वोट

गोपालगंज34 मिनट पहले
  • सुबह से ही बूथों पर लोगों की कतार लगने लगी थी, कोरोना काल में पहली बार दिखी लोगों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान

विधान सभा चुनाव में दूसरे चरण के मतदान में मंगलवार को घूंघट की ओट से जमकर वोट पड़े। घर की दहलीज न लांघने वाली महिलाएं भी लंबी घूंघट में बूथों तक पहुंची और अपने चहेते प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में मतदान किया। इसमें शहर की अपेक्षा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की महिलाओं ने अधिक जोर दिखाया। वहीं कुछ महिला मतदाता पहचान पत्र नहीं होने के कारण बूथों से निराश लौटीं। गांव की वृद्ध महिला वोटरों में भी मतदान के प्रति खासा उत्साह दिखा। आधी आबादी द्वारा अदा किए गए पूरे फर्ज की बदौलत मतदान का प्रतिशत पहले की अपेक्षा काफी बढ़कर सामने आया है। आयोग के निर्देश पर अधिक से अधिक मतदाताओं को बूथों तक लाने के लिए जागरूक करने का अभियान चलाया गया था। इसका असर भी देखने को मिला।

सदर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के शहरी इलाकों में बने बूथों पर परिवार के साथ बालिकाएं व बहुएं भी वोट डालने पहुंचीं। हालांकि सुबह मौसम में बदलाव की वजह से भीड़ थोड़ी कम रही, लेकिन सूर्य देवता ने जैसे ही अपनी आंखें खोली लोगों का घरों से निकलने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। शहर के बूथों पर घूंघट में मतदान करने वाली महिलाओं की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी। इससे बढ़कर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में महिलाओं ने मतदान किया। सदर विधान सभा क्षेत्र में बूथों का नजारा बड़ा ही दिलचस्प रहा। बूथों पर महिलाओं की लंबी-लंबी कतारें देखने को मिली।

रामपुर हाईस्कुल, बरौली का कोटवा स्कूल व जलालपुर मिडिल स्कूल में बने बूथों पर पर्दानशीं महिलाओं की लंबी कतारें देखने को मिली। वहीं बरौली विधान सभा क्षेत्र के कहला बूथ महिलाओं की कई कतारें दिखीं। घूंघट की ओट में मतदान से पहले यह महिलाएं आपस में राय मशविरा भी कर रही थीं। यही हाल अन्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के कई बूथों का रहा। पहली बार वोटर बनी युवतियां भी अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने में पीछे नहीं रही। कुल मिलाकर मनचाही सरकार बनाने में महिलाओं की खासी दिलचस्पी दिखाई है। इससे जिले का मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ा है।

