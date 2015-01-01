पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:थावे अंचल में जिलाधिकारी ने दिखाई सख्ती आरटीपीएस काउंटर से 3 दलालों को दबोचा

गोपालगंज15 मिनट पहले
  • जिलाधिकारी को मिल रही थीं अंचल कार्यालय में दलालों के जमावड़े की शिकायतें

सरकारी कार्यालयों में बढ़ते भ्रष्टाचार,कार्यालय में समय से बाबूओं को नहीं आने व बिना नजराना लिए जनता का काम नहीं किए जाने की लगातार शिकायत मिलने के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने वैसे अधिकारियों और कर्मियों पर नकेल कसने को लेकर छापेमारी करने में जुट गई है।

मंगलवार को सुबह 10:00 बजे डीएम अरशद अजीज ने अपने निवास से सदर एसडीओ को साथ लेकर बिना किसी सूचना के थावे प्रखंड मुख्यालय पहुंचकर अंचल कार्यालय में छापेमारी किया। डीएम के कड़े रूख को देख कर्मियों में हड़कंप मच गया। इसी दौरान आरटीपीएस काउंटर से कागजात के साथ एक दुकानदार सहित तीन दलाल को गिरफ्तार किया।

आरटीपीएस काउंडर से होता था गोरखधंधा
फोटो स्टेट दुकान संचालक गजधार टोला गांव के सुमित कुमार साह,बरारी जगदीश गांव के राम प्रवेश महतो व सुखारी साह को डीएम ने गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश दिया। तीनों को थावे पुलिस को सौप दिया गया। इसके साथ ही डीएम ने आरटीपीएस काउंटर की संघन जांच किया।जिसमें घोरअनियमितता पाई गई। जांच में एक अक्टूबर से लेकर 15 दिसंबर तक जाति, आय,वृद्वा पेंशन,कन्या सुरक्षा विवाह योजना व एलपीसी आदि का आरटीपीएस काउंटर से डिटेल्स निकला गया। जिसमें एक ही दिन में निवास और आय प्रमाण पत्र निर्गत करने का मामला सामने आया। जिसके बाद डीएम ने आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर मौजूद हिमांशु कुमार और अमित कुमार को कड़ी फटकार लगाते हुए कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया।

सीओ को लगाया फटकार
डीएम ने थावे अंचल पदाधिकारी गगेश झा को चेतावनी देते हुए कड़ी फटकार लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं का लाभ लाभूकों तक समय से पहुंचे। इसकी जिम्मेदारी बीडीओ व सीओ के पास है। अगर इसमें कोई गड़बड़ी होती है तो कार्रवाई के लिए सरकार को लिखा जाएगा। बरामद कागज़ातों का सत्यापन कर सीओ को एफआईआर दर्ज करने व नि:शुल्क आधार कार्ड बनाने का निर्देश दिया।

अंचल कार्यालय में मिलने वाले कागजत फोटो स्टेट के दुकान से बरामद
सुबह 9:30 बजे डीएम के आवास पर सदर एसडीओ उपेन्द्रपाल को बुलाया गया। वे 10 मीनट बाद डीएम के निवास पर पहुंचे। डीएम ने एसडीअो के 9:40 बजे थावे के लिए प्रस्थान किया। किसी को पता नहीं था कि डीएम का काफिला किस ओर जाएगा। थावे पहुंचते ही डीएम ने प्रखंड कार्यालय की ओर जाने को कहा। प्रखंड कार्यालय में डीएम का गाड़ी रोकते ही उपस्थित कर्मचारियों के हाथ पावं फुलने लगा। डीएम के जाने के बाद सीओ व बीडीओ कार्यालय पहुंचे। तबतक अंचल कार्यालय में छापेमारी चल रही थी। इसी दौरान अंचल कार्यालय एवं आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर डीएम अरशद अजीज और एसडीएम उपेन्द्र पाल ने छापेमारी के दौरान एक दुकानदार सहित तीन दलालों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। इसके साथ ही छापेमारी के दौरान अंचल कार्यालय के मुख्य गेट स्थित सुनील फोटो स्टेट के दुकान से अवैध रूप से मूल जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र, जाति, आय निवास,और आधार कार्ड से सबंधित लगभग पांच सौ फार्म भरे हुए बरामद की गई।

प्रखंड कार्यालय के आसपास के दुकानों को हटाने का निर्देश
डीएम ने थानाध्यक्ष को प्रखंड कार्यालय के आसपास के दुकानों को चौबीस घंटे के अंदर हटाने का सख्त निर्देश दिया। इसके साथ ही कहा कि अंचल कार्यालय और प्रखंड कार्यालय का निरीक्षण करते रहे कि गांव से आने वाले सीधे साधे लोगों को प्रमाण-पत्र बनाने के नाम पर कोई ठगने का काम नहीं करें।

इस गोरखधंधे में जो दोषी पाए जाएंगे,होगी कार्रवाई
आम लोगों से शिकायत मिला था की आरटीपीएस काउंटर खुलते ही दलालों का अड्डा बन जाता है। काउंटर पर बिना पैसा लिए कोई भी काम नही किया जाता है। जिसको लेकर छापेमारी की गई। जनता की शिकायत शतप्रतिशत सही निकला। उन्होंने बताया कि बरामद किए गए कागजात को सीओ को सत्यापन कर एफआईआर दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इस गोरखधंधे में अधिकारियों व आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर मौजूद कर्मियों के गतिविधियों की जांच कराई जा रही। जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अरशद अजीज,डीएम,गोपालगंज

