बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव: दूसरा चरण:लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में वोटरों ने वोट कर निभाया अपना फर्ज

गोपालगंज35 मिनट पहले
  • गोपालगंज में 6 विधानसभा सीटों पर 55.15% मतदान
  • 92 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला मतदाताओं ने ईवीएम में कैद किया

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के तहत जिले के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मंगलवार शाम छह बजे मतदान संपन्न हो गया अौर 55.15 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शाम छह बजे तक 55.15 प्रतिशत मतदान होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। मतदान सुबह सात बजे शुरू हुआ था। वहीं ईवीएम की खराबी की शिकायत की वजह से कई जगहों पर देरी से मतदान शुरू हुआ। दूसरे चरण में कई दिग्गज नेताओं ने अपने वोट डाले।
कई दिग्गज अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं
आपको बता दें कि दूसरे चरण के तहत आज जिले के 6 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान हो रहे हैं। दूसरे चरण में होने वाले मतदान में समाज कल्याण मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह, पूर्व मंत्री रामप्रवेश सिंह, पूर्व सांसद एंव बाहुबली काली प्रसाद पांडेय,पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अब्दुल गफूर के पौत्र आशिफ गफुर, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के भाई पूर्व सांसद साधु यादव जैसे कई दिग्गजों अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। आज के मतदान के साथ ही 6 विधानसभा के सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले 92 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत भी ईवीएम में कैद हो जाएगी। दूसरे चरण में 19 लाख 6 हजार 359 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे।

कोरोना के नियम को पालन करते हुए सुबह 7 बजे मतदान शुरू
चुनाव के लिये कड़ी निगरानी और चाक चौबंद सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ कोविड-19 को लेकर चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए मंगलवार की सुबह सात बजे मतदान शुरू हुआ ।निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जवानों की तैनाती किए जाने के साथ कुल 2763 मतदान केन्द्रों के लिए इवीएम एवं वीवीपैट का प्रबंध किया गया है। आज जिन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान हो रहा है उनमें से 442 संवेदनशील अथवा अति संवेदनशील हैं ।

मतदान केन्द्रों पर कोविड-19 के नियम का किया पालन
कोविड-19 को लेकर चुनाव आयोग के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार मतदान कर्मियों द्वारा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीनों (ईवीएम) की स्वच्छता, मास्क पहनना, थर्मल स्कैनिंग, सेनिटाइजर और साबुन और पानी की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित किए जाने के साथ और अन्य सुरक्षात्मक मापदंडों का पालन सुनिश्चत कराया गया।

बज्रगृह में जमा हुआ इवीएम, 10 को होगी वाेटों की गिनती

गोपालगंज ।जिले के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की ईवीएम मंगलवार को थावे स्थित बज्रगृह में सील कर दी गई। ईवीएम की सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बल के जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। बज्रगृह सील करने के दौरान विभिन्न दलों के प्रत्याशी और उनके एजेंट भी मौजूद रहे। ईवीएम की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रत्याशियों के एक व्यक्ति को वहां रहने की अनुमति दी गयी है। इसके लिए पास जारी किया जा रहा है। एक प्रत्याशी के लिए दो पास जारी होगा, लेकिन एक व्यक्ति ही बज्रगृह के पास रह सकता है। वहीं मतदान के दिन मंगवार की देर रात्री तक ईवीएम जमा होता रहा। मतदानकर्मी ईवीएम जमा करने के लिए लाइन में लगे रहे। लाइन में लगने के बाद भी कर्मियों को पूरी रात इंतजार करना पड़ा। दस नवंबर को मतगणना होगी। तब तक के लिए बज्रगृह की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पुख्ता कर दी गई है।

