दुस्साहस:पूर्व की रंजिश में बदमाशों ने घर लौट रहे युवक को मारी गोली, हालत गंभीर, रेफर

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • गोली मारने के मामले में पुलिस ने 12 घंटे के अंदर दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

पूर्व की रंजिश को लेकर हथियार बंद बदमाशों ने घर लौट रहे युवक को गोली मारकर जख्मी कर दिया।घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश हथियार लहराते हुए फरार हो गए। ग्रामीणों की मदद से जख्मी व्यक्ति को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने स्थिति को गंभीर देखते हुए बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया। युवक को हाथ में गोली लगी है। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहीं दो बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। गिरफ्तार दोनों ने घटना में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार कर ली है।
पहले से ही लगे थे पीछे बदमाश
घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि मठिया गांव निवासी सुनील कुमार मीरगंज बाजार से अपने घर जा रहे थे।इसी दौरान बाइक पर सवार बदमाशों ने उन्हें गोली मार दी।जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। घटना स्थल से पुलिस को एक खोखा भी बरामद हुआ है।

मारपीट में जख्मी अधेड़ ने इलाज के दौरान तोड़ा दम

सोमवार को बच्चो के विवाद में हुए खुनी संघर्ष में जहा एक अधेड़ व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी है। वही 7 अन्य लोग भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए है।सभी घायलों को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां से उन्हें गोरखपुर के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया है। घटना नगर थाना के भीतभैरवा कोइरी टोला गांव की है.बताया जाता है की कल बच्चो के खेल खेल में विवाद हुआ था। मामला नगर थाना क्षेत्र के भीतभैरवा कोइरी टोला वार्ड 14 की है. जहा बच्चो के आपसी विवाद को लेकर हुई मारपीट की घटना में 7 लोग घायल हो गए थे. जिन्हें इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है । बताया जाता है की इस घटना में एक ही परिवार के मुजाहिदीन अंसारी , मकसूद आलम, जैनम खातून, हैदर अली, सबरन अली, अरमान अली, रिजवाना खातून घायल है।

पीड़ित परिजनों के मुताबिक दबंगों द्वारा आए दिन इस गांव के लोगो के साथ मारपीट किया जाती है. ताकि गांव के लोग आरोपी से डर कर रहे। कल सोमवार को भी बच्चो के विवाद को लेकर दबंगों ने एक ही परिवार के सात लोगों पर लाठी डंडा व लोहे की रॉड से हमला कर घायल कर दिया। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान गोरखपुर ले जाने के क्रम में 32 वर्षीय मुजाहिदीन अंसारी की मौत हो गयी जबकि अन्य घायलों का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

