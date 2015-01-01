पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कसी जाएगी नकेल:नल-जल योजना में घालमेल, गड़बड़ी की जांच शुरू

गोपालगंज11 घंटे पहले
  • अपर मुख्य सचिव पंचायती राज विभाग ने दिया जांच का आदेश, गिर सकती है गाज

मुख्यमंत्री के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट नल जल योजना में प्रखंडों में लाखों रुपये का घालमेल किया गया है। जिसको लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने नलजल योजना की जांच कराने की बात कहने पर जिलाप्रशासन ने जांच अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। जिलाधिकारी ने रुपये के बंदरबांट करने वाले जनप्रतिनिधि, पदाधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधियों पर सिंकजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। इसका पहला उदाहरण थावे प्रखंड के जगमलवा पंचायत में लाखों रूपए नलजल में घोटाला करना के आरोप में एजेंसी के मालिक नीरज कुमार सिंह को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार का शुक्रवार को जेल भेज दिया।

नल-जल की होगी रेंडमली जांच
योजना में शामिल ग्रामीण पेयजल निश्चय योजना की प्रभावकारी एवं क्रियाशीलता की जांच रेंडमली की जाएगी। इसके लिए सूबे के अपर मुख्य सचिव पंचायती राज विभाग ने भी दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। जारी दिशा निर्देश के पर जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी ने सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारियों को रेंडमली जांच कर प्रतिवेदन देने का निर्देश दिया है। इसके लिए पंचायत वार वार्ड भी चिन्हित करते हुए लोगों से नल जल योजना की क्रियाशीलता के संबंध में मंतव्य भी लेना है।

कार्य में 15 लोगों से लेनी है जानकारी
जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी ब्रजकिशोर प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने स्पष्ट किया है कि सर्वेक्षण कार्य जिले के प्रत्येक प्रखंड के एक सुदूर पंचायत के दो वार्डों में किया जाना है। संबंधित सर्वेक्षण कार्य में प्रति वार्ड 15 लाभार्थियों से वांछित जानकारी भी लेनी है। उन्होंने बताया कि 1 से 10 वार्ड वाले ग्राम पंचायत में वार्ड संख्या -3 एवं 6 का सर्वेक्षण किया जाना है। 15 वार्ड वाले ग्राम पंचायत में वार्ड संख्या 7 एवं 12 का सर्वेक्षण किया जाना है।

राशि निकासी के बाद भी नहीं हुआ काम
जिले के 234 पंचायत के 2577 वार्ड में नलजल योजना का कार्य वित्तीय वर्ष 2016-17 में शुरू किया गया था। अधिकतर वार्ड में अधिकतम निकासी कर लेने के बावजूद केवल बोरिंग कर लंबे समय तक छोड़ दिया गया था। पिछले चार वर्षों से लगातार अधिकारियों की चेतावनी के बावजूद बहुत से वार्ड में कार्य अबतक अधूरा है। इस योजना में ठेकेदारी प्रथा के कारण भी लोगों को शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है।

