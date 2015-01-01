पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा संपन्न:कोविड के नियमों के तहत इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा संपन्न

गोपालगंज6 घंटे पहले
  • अंतिम दिन हिन्दी विषय की हुई परीक्षा, प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 10 जनवरी से होगी

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्ष समिति के द्वारा आयोजित होने वाली सेंटअप परीक्षा मंगलवार को समाप्त हो गई। महेन्द्र महिला कॉलेज में छात्राओं ने कोविड के नियमों का पालन करते हुए परीक्षा दी। इसके साथ ही परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गई। वहीं बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के द्वारा आयोजित की जानेवाली इंटरमीडिएट की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 10 जनवरी से हेगी। यह परीक्षा 21 जनवरी तक चलेगी। जिले के 76 प्लस टू स्कूलों और कॉलेजों में प्रायोगिक परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा को लेकर सभी केंद्राधीक्षक तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं। परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न कराने के लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। दो पाली में होने वाली इस परीक्षा में करीब 35 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे।
सेंटअप परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले परीक्षार्थी ही देंगे प्रायोगिक परीक्षा
बोर्ड ने इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 2020 का प्रवेश पत्र जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षार्थी बोर्ड वेबसाइट bsebinteredu.in पर जाकर प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। वेबसाइट पर 10 जनवरी तक प्रवेश पत्र उपलब्ध रहेगा। आपको बता दें कि इंटर प्रायोगिक परीक्षा दस जनवरी से 21 जनवरी तक चलेगी। बोर्ड की मानें तो जो छात्र सेंटअप किए गए हैं, वही प्रायोगिक परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। नॉन सेंटअप परीक्षार्थियो के लिए प्रवेश पत्र जारी नहीं किया जाएगा।

होम सेंटर पर होगी परीक्षा
इंटर की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा इस बार होम सेंटर पर होगी। इसके लिए जिले के सभी प्लस टू विद्यालयों तथा कॉलेजों में 10 जनवरी को सुबह 9.45 बजे पहली पाली की परीक्षा शुरू होगी। दोनों पालियों में होने वाली इस परीक्षा को लेकर सभी केंद्राधीक्षकों को दिशानिर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। ताकि परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हो सके। विभाग के अनुसार इंटर की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा को देखते हुए बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने ओएमआर सीट उपलब्ध कराकर इसे सभी केंद्रों को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। बताया जाता है कि वर्ष 2018 में इंटर की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा को लेकर सेंटर निर्धारित किए गए थे। जिसके कारण परीक्षार्थियों को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी थी। इस बार वर्ष 2019 की तरह ही प्रायोगिक परीक्षा होम सेंटर पर ही आयोजित होगी। इस परीक्षा में कोराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सभी नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा।

