दहशत में है व्यवसायी का परिवार:ज्वेलर्स को आया फोन, पांच लाख दो, नहीं तो जाएगी जान

मीरगंज4 घंटे पहले
मीरगंज शहर के गणेश सिनेमा रोड स्थित एक स्वर्ण व्यवसायी को फोन कर बदमाशों ने धमकी देते हुए पांच लाख रुपए की रंगदारी मांगी है। रंगदारी मांगे जाने के बाद स्वर्ण व्यवसायी का परिवार दहशत में आ गया है। इस मामले में पीड़ित स्वर्ण व्यवसायी मदन कुमार सोनी ने मीरगंज थाने में रंगदारी की प्राथमिकी दर्ज करायी है। इसमें अज्ञात बदमाशों को आरोपित किया गया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है।

दर्ज प्राथमिकी में पीड़ित व्यवसायी मदन कुमार सोनी कहा है कि गुरूवार की शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे मेरे मोबाइल पर फोन आया। फोन करने वाला व्यक्ति अपने को कुख्यात विशाल सिंह का आदमी बताते हुए बोला कि पांच लाख रुपए की रंगदारी पहुंचा दो वरना तुम्हें गोली मार दूंगा। साथ ही तुम्हारे पूरे परिवार को गोलियों से छलनी कर दूंगा।

फोन के लास्ट में उसने तीन दिनों के अंदर रंगदारी नहीं देने पर पूरे परिवार को गोलियों से छलनी करने की धमकी दी गई। बाद में इसकी सूचना थाने को दी गई। इधर,मीरगंज थानाध्यक्ष शशि रंजन कुमार ने बताया कि रंगदारी मांगे जाने के मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस मामले की गहराई से छानबीन कर रही है।

शहर के दर्जन भर से ज्यादा व्यवसायी हैं बदमाशों के निशाने पर
मीरगंज शहर के दर्जन भर व्यवसायियों से पहले रंगदारी की मांग की जा चुकी है। मीरगंज शहर के दर्जन भर व्यवसायियों से फोन पर पहले भी रंगदारी की मांग की जा चुकी है। इसमें महज तीन ही मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज किए गए है। बाकी मामले में सामने आने के बाद भी कोई लिखित शिकायत नहीं मिलने से पुलिस ने कोई एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं कर सकी है।

मीरगंज शहर के हथुआ रोड के प्रसिद्ध सीमेन्ट व्यवसायी विनोद कुमार से रंगदारी पांच लाख रुपए की रंगदारी पिछले साल मांगी गई थी। रंगदारी नहीं देने पर उनको गोलियों से छलनी कर दिया गया था। उस घटना में वह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए थे। इसी प्रकार,शहर के कल्याणी चौक के व्यवसायी सुनील कुमार सोनी से भी विशाल सिंह के गुर्गों ने रंगदारी मांगी थी।

इसी प्रकार,शहर के पावर हाउस रोड स्थित लोहा व्यवसायी सुरेन्द्र सिंह से भी रंगदारी मांगी जा चुकी है। रंगदारी नहीं देने पर उनके दुकान पर फायरिंग भी बदमाशों ने की थी। इन सभी मामलों में पुलिस को कोई सफलता नहीं मिली है। हांलाकि पुलिस टीम इस रैकेट को खंगालने में जुटी हुई है।

