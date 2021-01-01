पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गतिविधि:लहरिया कट बाइकर की गतिविधियों पर रखें नजर

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • एसपी के निर्देश पर वाहनों की धरपकड़ हुई शुरू

एसपी आंनद कुमार के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने वाहनों की धर-पकड़ तेज कर दी है। इसको लेकर थानाध्यक्षों को निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। ऐसे वाहन चालक जो बिना कागजात व हेलमेट के वाहन लेकर निकलते हैं, उन पर सख्ती से यातायात नियमों के तहत जुर्माना करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। बिना नंबर के वाहन को जब्त करने का निर्देश दिया।
पल्सर व अपाची बाइक पर रखें नजर
उनके निर्देश में स्पष्ट रूप से खासकर पल्सर व अपाची बाइक पर नजर रखने को कहा गया है, जिससे आपराधिक प्रवृति के लोगों की शिनाख्त हो सके। छिनतई व मोबाइल लेकर भागने वाले गिरोह सक्रिय हैं। जो पास के सीमावर्ती यूपी व अन्य जिलों से आकार छिनतई की घटना को अंजाम देते हैं। ऐसी घटनाओं में पल्सर व अपाची बाइक का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है, इसलिए सड़क पर ऐसे वाहन दिखे तो सघन पूछताछ व वाहनों की कागजात की जांच करने को कहा गया है। यह भी कहा गया कि ऐसे व्यक्तियों के आने की वजह की जानकारी लें।

इसके बाद उक्त जगह पुलिस जाकर देखेंगे कि वाकई में किसी काम से आया है या नहीं। इसकी गहराई से जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है। एसपी ने कहा कि मुख्यालय से सख्त निर्देश मिला है, जिसमें वाहनों की जांच और बैंक के इर्द-गिर्द विशेष ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। बैंक के अंदर जाकर सभी की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने को कहा गया है। अपराधी काम के बहाने बैंक के अंदर दाखिल हो जाते हैं। इसके बाद रैकी कर घटना को अंजाम दे देते हैं।

