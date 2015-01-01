पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:आज से खरमास शुरू, शुभ कार्य व मांगलिक कार्यों पर लगा विराम

  • एक माह बाद अब 14 जनवरी 2021 के बाद ही मकरसंक्राति का पर्व मनाने के बाद विवाह,यज्ञोपवीत आदि मांगलिक व अन्य शुभ कार्यो की होगी शुरुआत

आज से खरमास शुरु हो गया। बुधवार से मंगल कार्यो पर विराम लग जाएगा। एक माह बाद अब 14 जनवरी 2021 के बाद ही मकरसंक्राति का पर्व मनाने के बाद शुभ कार्यो की शुरुआत होगी। विजयीपुर ग्राम परसौनी से शास्त्री पं. ओम तिवारी ने बताया की मार्गशीर्ष मास शुक्ल पक्ष द्वितीया तिथि दिन बुधवार 16 दिसंबर को प्रातःकाल 6:49 मिनट से मूल व धनुराशि में सूर्य संक्रान्ति होगी व दोपहर 1:13 मिनट से पुण्य काल होगा और खरमास प्रारंभ हो जायेगा एवं हमारे पुराणों में विवाह,यज्ञोपवीत आदि मांगलिक संस्कार करना इस मास में निषिद्ध बताया गया है।

मंगलवार के दिन महिलाओं ने पिडिया पर्व का उपवास रख कर बुधवार को इसका विसर्जन भी करेंगी। खरमास पर प्रकाश डालते हुए शास्त्री जी ने बताया कि जब सूर्य देव गुरु की राशि धनु या मीन में विराजमान होते हैं उस समय को खरमास कहा जाता है। जिसमें तीर्थ स्थल की यात्रा सबसे उत्तम माना गया है।

खरमास का है पौराणिक कथा
इस मास में किसी भी तरह के मांगलिक संस्कार नहीं करना चाहिए। खरमास को खरमास कहने के पीछे भी एक पौराणिक कथा है। खर शब्द का तात्पर्य एक गधे से हैं वही मार्कण्डेय पुराण में कहा गया है कि सूर्य देव अपने सात घोड़ों यानी रश्मियों के सहारे इस सृष्टि की यात्रा व परिक्रमा करते हैं। जिसके वजह से सूर्य देव को एक छण भी रूकने व धीमा होने का अधिकार नहीं है, लेकिन अनवरत यात्रा के कारण सूर्य देव के सातों घोड़े हेमंत ऋतु में थक कर एक तालाब के निकट रुक जातें हैं। सूर्य देव को अपना दायित्व बोध याद आ जाता है कि वह रुक नहीं सकते चाहें घोड़े थक कर भले ही रुक जाये।

सृष्टि पर कोई संकट नहीं आयें इस लिए भगवान् सूर्य देव दो गधे को अपने रथ में जोड़ कर यात्रा को जारी रखते हैं। तब गधे अपने मंद गति से पूरे पौष मास में ब्रम्हाण्ड की यात्रा करते हैं। इस कारण से सूर्य देव का तेज बहुत कमजोर हो पृथ्वी पर प्रकट होता है व मकर संक्रांति के दिन पुनः सूर्य देव अपने घोड़ो को रथ में जोड़ते हैं तब जाकर उनकी यात्रा पुनः रफ्तार पकड़ लेतीं हैं तब जाकर फिर से हमारे इस पृथ्वी पर सूर्य देव का तेजोमय प्रकाश बढ़ने लगत हैं।

14 जनवरी 2021 को मनाया जाएगा मकर संक्राति का पर्व
मकर संक्रांति एक प्रमुख पर्व है। भारत के विभिन्न इलाकों में इस त्यौहार को स्थानीय मान्यताओं के अनुसार मनाया जाता है। हर वर्ष सामान्यत: मकर संक्रांति 14 जनवरी को मनाई जाती है। इस दिन सूर्य उत्तरायण होता है, जबकि उत्तरी गोलार्ध सूर्य की ओर मुड़ जाता है। ज्योतिष मान्यताओं के अनुसार इसी दिन सूर्य मकर राशि में प्रवेश करता है। ज्यादातर हिंदू त्यौहारों की गणना चंद्रमा पर आधारित पंचांग के द्वारा की जाती है लेकिन मकर संक्रांति पर्व सूर्य पर आधारित पंचांग की गणना से मनाया जाता है। मकर संक्रांति से ही ऋतु में परिवर्तन होने लगता है।

