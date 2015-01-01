पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिज्लट:दरौंदा में पिछड़े वर्ग के वोटरों में सेंधमारी की वजह से खिला कमल

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
दारौंदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एनडीए प्रत्याशी कर्मजीत सिंह उर्फ ब्यास सिंह ने लगातार दूसरी बार जीत का परचम फहराया है। मंगलवार को संपन्न मतगणना में उन्होंने महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी अमरनाथ यादव को शिकस्त दी है। इसके पहले 2019 में हुए उपचुनाव में भी ब्यास सिंह निर्दलीय चुनाव जीते थे ।उन्होंने एनडीए प्रत्याशी अजय सिंह को हराया था।विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में एनडीए में फूट के बावजूद भी भाजपा नेता कर्णजीत सिंह की जीत अत्यंत ही महत्वपूर्ण मानी जा रही है ।बताते चलें कि विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 के लिए इस सीट के भाजपा कोटा में जाने के बाद से ही यहां फूट के स्वर उभरने लगे थे ।जदयू नेता अजय सिंह ने फूट के स्वर को अत्यंत ही मुखरता दी व 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के टिकट से दरौंदा विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ चुके जितेंद्र स्वामी के भाई निर्दलीय रोहित कुमार अनुराग को समर्थन दे दिया व उनके पक्ष में जमकर प्रचार भी की ।जिससे दरौंदा विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ाई अत्यंत ही रोमांचक हो गई थी परंतु पिछड़े वोटों में सेंधमारी कर एनडीए दरौंदा की सीट जीतने में कामयाब रहा।

