पहल:मतगणना केंद्र पर दवाओं के साथ तैनात रही मेडिकल टीम

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी अस्पतालों के चिकित्सक व कर्मी रहे अलर्ट, जरूरी दवाओं की उपलब्धता कराई गई थी सुनिश्चित

विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मुकम्मल तैयारी की गई थी। मतगणना के मद्देनजर मेडिकल टीम तैयार किया गया था। मतगणना स्थल पर एंबुलेंस व जरूरी दवाओं के साथ मेडिकल टीम मजबूती के साथ डटी रही। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। मतगणना कर्मियों का हॉल में प्रवेश करने से पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी की गई। मतगणना के दौरान मरीजों को कोई दिक्कत नहीं हो, इसे लेकर अस्पतालों में विशेष व्यवस्था की गई थी। सीएस डॉ. टीएन सिंह ने सभी को अलर्ट मोड पर रखने के लिए निर्देश दिए थे।

साथ ही ओपीडी में भी पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की गई थी। मरीजों को कोई परेशानी नहीं हो इसे लेकर अस्पतालों में खास व्यवस्था की गयी थी। ओपीडी में डॉक्टर और अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को समय से तैनात रहने के लिए निर्देश दिया गए थे। मेडिकल कचरा के निस्तारण की व्यवस्था: जिला स्वास्थ समिति डीपीएम धीरज कुमार ने बताया कि मतगणना स्थल पर मेडिकल कचरा के निस्तारण के लिए भी विशेष रुप से व्यवस्था की गई थी। यहां पर इकट्ठा किए गए कचरे को अलग-अलग रंग के डिब्बों में डालकर उसे कचरा निस्तारण टीम को दिया गया।कचड़ा निस्तारण में लगे कर्मियों को पीपीई किट पहनना अनिवार्य था। कचरों को ऐसी किसी जगह पर निस्तारित नहीं किया जाए, जिससे लोक स्वास्थ्य को खतरा पैदा हो। बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार ही कचरों को निस्तारित किया जाना है। प्रत्येक व्यक्तियों की हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग: मतगणना स्थल पर आने वाले प्रत्येक कर्मियों का थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई उसके बाद ही अंदर आने की अनुमति दी गई। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एएनएम व आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी। जो काफी मजबूती के साथ अपने कर्तव्य के प्रति डटी रही और सभी की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की गई।

