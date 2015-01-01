पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:मछली व्यवसायी को देखते बदमाशों ने दागी गोली, भीड़ ने पूर्व मुखिया को पीटा

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • तिहरे हत्याकांड की जांच अबतक नहीं हुई पूरी की मछली व्यवसायी की हत्या में आया मंत्री का नाम

रूपनचक गांव में हुए तिहरा हत्या कांड में जदयू विधायक अमरेन्द्र कुमार पांडेय उर्फ पप्पू पांडेय की भूमिका की जांच अभी चल ही रही थी कि इसी गांव के मछली व्यवसायी के हत्या में सूबे के समाज कल्याण मंत्री राम सेवक सिंह का नाम आ गया। मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह पर विधान सभा चुनाव में वोट नहीं देने पर हत्या की साजिश रचने का आरोप लगाया गया है। कई दिनों से शांत पड़ा रूपनचक गांव एकाएक फिर से सुर्खियों में आ गया। तिहरे हत्याकांड में विधायक अमरेन्द्र पांडेय के भाई सतीश पांडेय और उनका भतीजा मुकेश पांडेय जेल में है। एसपी ने पूरे मामले की जांच करने के लिए टीम का गठन किया है।इसके साथ ही आधुनिक तकनीक से भी अनुसंधान किया जा रहा है।
पूर्व मुखिया पर लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा
जयबहादुर सिंह की हत्या के बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और हंगामा करने लगे ।इस दौरान हथुआ की कांध गोपी पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया श्रीराम सिंह घटना की जानकारी लेने अस्पताल गए हुए थे। गुस्साए लोगों ने उन पर हमला बोल दिया, जिससे उनका सिर फट गया।

घात लगाकर बैठे थे हथियार बंद बदमाश, मारी चार गोली
शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे हथुआ थाने के रूपनचक गांव के रहने वाले मछली व्यवसायी जय बहादुर सिंह बाइक से अपने भतीजे के साथ से सबेया मोड़ पर चाय पीने गए थे। सबेया मोड़ पर जैसे ही बाइक से उतर कर वे होटल की ओर बढ़े कि बाइक पर सवार दो बदमाशों ने उनके ऊपर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी। जिसमें उनको चार गोली लगी। आसपास के लोग उन्हें जख्मी हालत में लेकर हथुआ के अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल भी पहुंचे, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

घटना के बाद गुस्साई भीड़ कुछ भी करने पर थी आमादा
हत्या के बाद लोगों का गुस्सा सातवें आसमान पर था। जैसे ही पुलिस पहुंची लोग आक्रोशित हो उठे और पथराव करना शुरू कर दिया। लोगों ने पुलिस के वाहन को भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया।इस दौरान लोगों ने पुलिस के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। एसपी मनोज कुमार तिवारी ने स्थिति की नजाकत को पहचानते हुए दल बल के साथ पहुंच लोगों को समझा बुझाकर शांत कराया।

पूरी तरह पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील रहा हथुआ
व्यवसायी की हत्या के बाद लोग शव के साथ सड़क जाम कर दिए। इस दौरान किसी प्रकार की विधि व्यवस्था की समस्या उत्पन्न नहीं हो इसके लिए हथुआ को पूरी तरह से पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया था। शव उठने के बाद पुलिस बलों को हटाया गया। वही मृतक के पोते धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने केस दर्ज कराया है।

लिया गया डंप डाटा, 100 मिले संदिग्ध नंबर
हत्या के बाद एसपी द्वारा गठित टीम ने अपनी जांच शुरू कर दी है। इस दौरान पुलिस को कई संदिग्ध नंबर मिले हैं। जिसकी जांच पुलिस कर रही है। एसपी ने कहा कि जल्द ही मामले का खुलासा कर लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच में जो भी दोषी पाए जाएंगे उन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

