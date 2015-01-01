पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:ईवीएम की सुरक्षा में तैनात है 100 से अधिक जवान

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईवीएम की सुरक्षा चौकसी के लिए विशेष कर सीआईअसएफ बल को किया गया है तैनात

विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद रखे गये ईवीएम टीचर ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज डायट व नव निर्मित महिला आईटीआई में बने वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा में 100 से अधिक जवानों की तैनाती की गई है। दोनों जगहों में ईवीएम मशीन की सुरक्षा चौकसी के लिए विशेष कर सीआईअसएफ बल को तैनात किया गया है। वज्रगृह अंदर के सीलबंद कक्ष के बाहर अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से लैस 24 घंटे जवान बारी-बारी से पहरेदारी कर रहे हैं। मतदान के बाद पर्यवेक्षकों के देख रेख में ईवीएम मशीन वाले कक्ष को विधिवत सील कर दिया।

इसी दौरान काफी चुस्त दुरुस्त पुलिस जवान और सीआईएसएफ के जवान मुख्य द्वारा पर तैनात हैं। साथ सीसीटीवी कैमरे से भी निगरानी की जा रही है। बिना आई कार्ड को किसी भी व्यक्ति को अंदर नही जाने दिया जा रहा है। विधिवत जांच के बाद ही अंदर जाने दिया जा रहा है।

डायट में 4 व महिला आईटीआई में बने वृजगृह में 2 विस के रखे है ईवीएम
डायट में बने ब्रजगृह में इन क्षेत्रों का ईवीएम गोपालगंज, बरौली, बैकुंठपुर और कुचायकोट विधानसभा क्षेत्र का रखा गया।जबकि हथुआ व भोरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र का ईवीएम नव निर्मित महिला आईटीआई में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच रखा गया है। दोनों जगहों पर चौबीस घंटे निगरानी की जा रही है। बीच बीच मे जिले के वरीय पदाधिकारी भी आकर जांच पड़ताल कर रहे हैं। अब सभी दलों की निगाहें 10 नवंबर को होने वाले मतगणना पर है।इसी दिन 6 विधानसभा के प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा। परिणाम बताएगा कि मतदाताओं ने किसे विधानसभा भेजने का फैसला किया है। सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में हुए त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले में जीत का सेहरा किसके सिर बंधेगा। यह मतगणना के दिन ही तय होगा।

