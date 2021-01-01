पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज शान से लहराएगा तिरंगा:पुलिस जवानों के साथ एनएसीसी के छात्र भी होंगे परेड में शामिल

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के मिंज स्टेडियम में होगा मुख्य कार्यक्रम, डीएम और एसपी करेंगे झंडोत्तोलन, काेविड के चलते कार्यक्रमो की सूची कम, विद्यालयों में होगा केवल ध्वजारोहण का कार्यक्रम

आज देश 72वां गणतंत्र मना रहा है। गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन झंडोतोलन को लेकर शहर के मिंज स्टेडियम में मुख्य समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा। जहां जिला पदाधिकारी डॉ. नवल किशोर चौधरी व एसपी आनंद कुमार के द्वारा झंडोत्तोलन किया जाएगा। उसके बाद जिले में कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस दौरान मिंज स्टेडियम में पुलिस बल के जवानों के साथ एनसीसी, व स्काउट के बच्चों के द्वारा परेड किया जाएगा। जिसकी सलामी डीएम व एसपी लेंगे। मिंज स्टेडियम में चल रहे परेड एवं साफ सफाई का निरीक्षण सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने किया। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी उपेंद्र कुमार पाल ने कहा कि सरकार के द्वारा जारी किए गए गाइडलाइन के आधार पर ही झंडोत्तोलन के समय लोग शामिल होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि काेरोना गाइडलाइन में सामाजिक दूरी एवं मास्क का ख्याल सबको रखना है।

परेड में चार बटालियन होंगी हिस्सा
मिंज स्टेडियम में आयोजित किए गए झंडोत्तोलन के लिए मुख्य कार्यक्रम में झंडे की सलामी एवं परेड में महिला बटालियन के साथ चार पुलिस बल्कि टुकड़ी हिस्सा लेंगे। परेड कमांडर के द्वारा सभी टुकडंयों को परेड का रिहर्सल कराया गया है। वहीं एनसीसी तथा स्काडट के बच्चे भी परेड में हिस्सा लेंगे।
कोविड नियमों का करना होगा पालन
गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर प्रभातफेरी में 12 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के बच्चे ही शामिल होंगे। इस अवसर पर निकलने वाले झांकी पर कोविड-19 को देखते हुए रोक लगा दी गई है। वहीं मुख्य समारोह में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का सौ प्रतिशत पालन करना होगा। इसके लिए दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिया गया है।

आन बान शान से लहरेगा तिरंगा, तैयारी पूरी
गोपालगंज। आन बान शान से अनुमंडल मुख्यालय हथुआ और आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में झंडोतोलन किया जाएगा। इसके लिए तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है। अनुमंडल मुख्यालय स्थित हाई स्कूल के प्रांगण में होने वाले मुख्य समारोह में एसडीएम अनील कुमार रमण झंडोतोलन करेंगे। जहां स्कूली बच्चे व पुलिस के जवान झंडे को सलामी देंगे। कई शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में भी गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा चुका है। मैदान की साफ-सफाई की गई है। स्कूलों में कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पालन करना पड़ेगा।

ध्वजारोहण के अलावा कोई भी कार्यक्रम नहीं किए जाने की हिदायत प्रशासन के द्वारा पहले ही दी जा चुकी है। लंबे समय बाद स्कूलों की रौनक लौटी है तो छात्र-छात्राओं में भी काफी उत्साह है। राष्‍ट्रपर्व को उत्‍साहपूर्वक मनाने की तैयारी में हैं। हालां‍कि अभी कोरोना को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में सादे समारोह में गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप ही गणतंत्र दिवस मनाने का निर्देश दिया है। विद्यालयों में केवल ध्वजारोहण का कार्यक्रम किया जाएगा।

