चुनाव:अब जिसके नाम होगी जमाबंदी, उन्हीं किसानों को मिलेगा पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
अब जिस किसान के नाम पर जमीन की जमवंदी होगी उन्ही किसानों को पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ मिलेगा। जिले में एक ही परिवार के लोग अब अलग-अलग नामों से पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ लेने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो सावधान हो जाएं। अब अलग-अलग नामों से पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ परिवार के हर लोगों को नहीं मिल सकता है। इस तरह का रोक, एडीएम के नए आदेश के बाद लगा है। अपर समाहर्ता वीरेंद्र कुमार के द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना को लेे एक नया आदेश जिले के सभी अंचलाधिकारी को दिया गया है। नए आदेश के अनुसार जिस किसान के नाम से जमाबंदी होगी, अब केवल उसी किसान को इस योजना का लाभ मिल सकता है।

एडीएम का यह आदेश मिलते ही सभी अंचलाधिकारीयो के द्वारा इसकी जानकारी सार्वजनिक करते हुए अंचल कार्यालय के दीवारों पर इससे संबंधित नोटिस को चिपका दिया गया है। मालूम हो इस योजना का लाभ बहुत सारे किसान मृत जमाबंदी के नाम पर वंशावली व एलपीसी बनवा कर अवैध तरीकों से ले रहे थे। इसकी शिकायत सरकार के पास पहुंचने के बाद इस पर रोक लगाने के लिए इस तरह के नियम निकाले गए हैं। एडीएम ने यह आदेश सरकार द्वारा आए आदेश के बाद जारी किया है।
दो लाख है लाभुकों की संख्या
जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में मिलाकर प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के लाभुकों की संख्या दो लाख से ज्यादा है। इसका सबसे ज्यादा लाभ उचकागांव, कुचायकोट, कटेया और बरौली में है। सबसे कम लाभुकों की संख्या वाले प्रखंडों में हथुआ और मांझा है।

लाभुकों की जांच के बाद होगी कार्रवाई
अधिकारियों से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार जिले के कई प्रखंडों में बहुत सारे किसान फर्जीवाड़े कर योजना का लाभ ले रहे है। जिसकी जांच बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव के बाद सरकार द्वारा जारी निर्देश के अनुसार हर वर्ष लाभ लेने वाले लाभुकों में से पांच प्रतिशत लाभुकों की जांच की जाएगी। जिसके बाद गलत तरीके से लाभ लेने वाले अपात्र लोगो का योजना से नाम हटा कर पैसे की वसूली भी की जाएगी।

जमाबंदी करना होगा जरूरी
योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए जमाबंदी में सुधार जरूरी होगा।प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए किसानों को सबसे पहले जमाबंदी में सुधार करवाना जरूरी है। कई ऐसे किसान हैं जिनके नाम पर जमाबंदी ना होकर उनके परदादा, दादा या पिता के नाम पर ही जमाबंदी है। इन सभी की मृत्यु काफी पहले ही हो चुकी है। अब जब तक जमाबंदी में नाम सुधार नहीं कराते हैं, तब तक इन्हें इस योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। नए नियम के लागू हो जाने से फर्जीवाड़ा पर भी रोक लगेगा।

