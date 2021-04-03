पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:आपत्ति की समय सीमा समाप्त, आपत्तियों पर 8 तक होगी सुनवाई

गोपालगंज
  • मुखिया व बीडीसी को एक हजार व जिलापरिषद को देने होंगे 2 हजार नामांकन शुल्क

जिले में पंचायत आम चुनाव 2021 को लेकर मतदाता सूची में संशोधन, दावा-आपत्ति का समय-सीमा समाप्त हो गया है। मतदाता सूची को लेकर अब किसी भी तरह का दावा-आपत्ति मान्य नहीं होगा। संबंधित विभाग में 8 फरवरी तक दिए गए दावा-आपत्ति की सुनवाई की जाएगी। उसके बाद संबंधित विभाग द्वारा मतदाता सूची का फाइनल प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। जिले के विभिन्न पंचायतों से चुनाव लड़ने वाले संभावित प्रत्याशियों की निगाहें फाइनल मतदाता सूची पर टिकी है। संभावित प्रत्याशी फाइनल मतदाता सूची की जानकारी लेने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधि एवं उनके समर्थक लगातार कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रहे है। ताकि अपने-अपने पंचायतों में मतदाताओं के बीच चुनावी प्रचार शुरु कर सकें। कई संभावित प्रत्याशी मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन के बिना ही अपने क्षेत्रों में चुनाव प्रचार शुरु कर दिए हैं।

मुखिया को नामांकन के लिए देने होंगे एक हजार रुपए शुल्क
पंचायत आम चुनाव के तहत मुखिया, सरपंच एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के प्रत्याशियों को नामांकन शुल्क के रूप में एक हजार रुपए जमा करना होगा। जबकि पंच और वार्ड सदस्य के लिए 2 सौ 50 रुपए नामांकन शुल्क देना होगा। वहीं जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए दो हजार रुपए नामांकन शुल्क देना होगा। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार वर्ष 2016 के पंचायत चुनाव में नामांकन शुल्क निर्धारित किए गए थे। आरक्षित श्रेणी के प्रत्याशियों को नामांकन शुल्क का पचास फीसदी ही जमा करना होता है।

इस बार प्रचार के लिए मिलेगा कम समय
निवार्चन आयोग द्वारा इस बार चुनाव के हर चरण के बीच अधिकतम दस दिनों का अंतर रखने पर भी विचार किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव प्रचार के लिए आठ दिनों का वक्त मिलेगा। पहले के चुनाव बैलेट पेपर से होते रहे हैं और प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव प्रचार के लिए 40 दिनों तक का वक्त मिल जाता था। लेकिन ईवीएम से चुनाव होने से अब बैलेट पेपर की छपाई में लगने वाला समय बच जाएगा।

11 फरवरी तक होगा मतदान केंद्र से संबंधित दावा-आपत्ति
पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी बीके सिंह ने बताया कि पंचायत आम चुनाव को लेकर जिले में मतदान केंद्रों का प्रारुप प्रकाशित कर दिया गया है। अब मतदाताओं से दावा-आपत्तियां ली जा रही है। दावा-आपत्ति को 11 फरवरी तक स्वीकार की जाएगी। उक्त आवेदन का निपटारा 13 फरवरी तक होगा।

