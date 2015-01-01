पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीदारी:दूसरे दिन भी लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी

गोपालगंज37 मिनट पहले
दिघवा दुबौली बाजार में शुक्रवार को दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस के अवसर पर लोगों ने खरीदारी की। आभूषण, बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान, भगवान लक्ष्मी-गणेश जी की मूर्ति, सजावट का सामान, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक झालर, बल्ब सहित अन्य सामानों की जमकर खरीदारी की गई। सारण, सिवान, पूर्वी चंपारण व मुजफ्फरपुर जिलों की सीमा पर अवस्थित इस मुख्य व व्यवसायिक बाजार में दूसरे दिन दो करोड रुपए से अधिक का कारोबार हुआ। धनतेरस के अलावे लोगों ने दीपावली की भी खरीदारी की। मिट्टी के दिये, सब्जी, सरसो व किरासन तेल, पटाखा, मोमबत्ती सहित अन्य आवश्यक सामग्रियों की खरीदारी की गई। चांदी के सिक्के व कछुआ भी खरीदे गये। इसके अलावे रेवतीथ, हरदिया चौक, लक्ष्मीगंज, कृतपुरा बाजार भगवानपुर, महम्मदपुर चौक, राजापट्टी कोठी सहित कई बाजारों पर भी धनतेरस की खरीदारी व दीपावली की आवश्यक सामग्रियों की खरीदारी के लिए लोग उमड़ पड़े। लॉकडाउन, कोरोना संक्रमण एवं बाढ़ की तबाही के बावजूद पर्व- त्यौहार पर आस्था यहां भारी दिख रही है।

