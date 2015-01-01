पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोरोना का मिला एक मरीज, जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 5521

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना का एक मरीज मिला है, इसके साथ ही रिकवरी रेट भी 2 प्रतिशत बढ़ी है
  • मास्क लगाकर घर से निकले,लापरवाही पड़ जाएगी भारी

कोरोना का एक मरीज मिला है।इसके साथ ही रिकवरी रेट में भी 2 प्रतिशत बढ़ा है।चिंता की बात यह है कि दो मरीज गंभीर है।जिन्हें इलाज के लिए पटना भेजा गया है। वहीं राहत यह है कि जितने मरीज मिल रहे है उससे ज्यादा लोग ठीक भी हो रहे है। इस महामारी के चपेट में आकर 13 लोग जान गवां चुके है।जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 142रह गई है।वहीं संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 5 सौ 21पर पहुंच गया है।

लापरवाही पड़ जाएगी भारी, अपनी जिम्मेवारी को सभी समझे

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी लोगों से अपील की है कि इस बीमारी को लेकर लोग तनिक भी लापरवाही नहीं बरते।जागरूकता ही इससे बचाव का सबसे बेहतर उपाय है।स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे में 3हजार लोगों का कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 1 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में वर्तमान समय में कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले 130 है। वहीं जो मरीज है वह तेजी से स्वस्थ्य हो रहे हैं।

आने वाले दिनों में बढ़ जाएगी सख्ती
दो दिनों से जिस तरह से मरीज मिल रहे हैं यह चिंता की बात है। लापरवाही बढ़ेगा तो जिला प्रशासन सख्ती बढ़ा देगा।मरीज कम मिलने के बाद लोग काफी लापरवाह हो गए है।जिले के आठ प्रखंड ऐसे है जहां कुछ दिनों से एक भी नए मामले सामने नहीं आए है।​​​​​​​

रिकवरी रेट पहुंचा 98 प्रतिशत पर पहुंचा
कुछ दिनों से रिकवरी रेट 98 के पार पहुंच गया था।लेकिन तेजी से बढ़े मरीजों की संख्या से रिकवरी रेट में भी दो प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई थी जो बाद में बढ़ गई ।स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है।

कोरोना जांच शिविर में 125 की हुई जांच, एक पॉजिटिव
सिधवलिया। पीएचसी में लगाये गए कोरोना जांच कैप में एक युवक कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकला।युवक महम्मदपुर गांव का रहने वाला है। हेल्थ मैनेजर उमाशंकर प्रसाद ने बताया कि प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर लगाये गए कोरोना जांच कैम्प के तहत कुल 125 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजो का सैम्पल आरटीपीसीआर के तहत लेकर जांच के लिए पटना भेजा गया था। जिसमे महम्मदपुर के एक युवक की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव निकला है। शेष 124 जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है।

