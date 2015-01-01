पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:गोपालगंज में परिवार नियोजन को लेकर सजग हुए लोग, पांच साल में 48.3% हुई बढ़ोतरी

गोपालगंज14 मिनट पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के आंकड़े हुए जारी, पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिलाएं ज्यादा जागरूक

पिछले 5 साल में जिले में 48.3% से ज्यादा महिलाएं ने परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम की हिस्सा बनी हैं। हाल ही में जारी किए गए राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के आंकड़ों के अनुसार जिले में फैमिली प्लानिंग में 4 गुणा वृद्धि हुयी है। यह परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रमों के जमीनी स्तर पर बेहतर क्रियान्वयन की तरफ इशारा कर रही है।

जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण के लिए यह जरूरी है। पांच वर्षों के अंतराल पर जारी होते हैं आंकड़ें: स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रमों के बेहतर क्रियान्वयन को लेकर सरकारी प्रयास अनवरत जारी है। इन कार्यक्रमों का समुदाय पर कितना असर हुआ है, इसे जानने के लिए आंकड़ों का सहारा लेना जरुरी हो जाता है। इस दिशा में प्रत्येक पांच वर्षों के अंतराल पर राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण स्वास्थ्य के विभिन्न सूचकांकों को लेकर आंकडें जारी करता है। परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण के आंकडें वर्ष 2015-16 में जारी किए गए थे।

महिला बन्ध्याकरण में 20% वृद्धि
जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण के लिहाज से महिला बन्ध्याकरण एवं पुरुष नसबंदी की उपयोगिता काफी बढ़ जाती है। इस दिशा में अब भी महिलायें ही यह जिम्मेदारी निभा रही है। वर्ष 2015-16 में सिर्फ 7.1% महिलाओं ने बन्ध्याकरण कारवाई थी, जो वर्ष 2019-20 में बढ़कर 27.1% हो गयी। इस तरह विगत 5 सालों में लगभग 27.1% महिलाओं ने बन्ध्याकरण को अपनाया।

