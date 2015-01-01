पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:ट्रक चालकों से वसूली के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरे लोग, किया हंगामा

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • आक्रोशित लोगों ने पुलिस पर लगाया वसूली का आरोप,जांच के बाद होगी कार्रवाई

ट्रक चालकों से पुलिस की वसूली के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को ग्रामीण सड़क पर उतर आए। आक्रोशित ग्रामीण एनएच 28 को जाम कर दिया। ग्रामीण पुलिस के वाहन चालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग कर रहे थे। दो घंटे तक हाईवे जाम करने से सड़क पर वाहनों की कतारें लग गईं। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस पदाधिकारियों ने ग्रामीणों को समझा कर शांत कराया।
प्राइवेट वाहन को रोक कर की जा रही थी वसूली
चैनपट्टी गांव के समीप नगर थाना के प्राइवेट वाहन चालक अंकित कुमार व गुजर रहे बालू लदे ट्रकों को रोककर अवैध वसूली कर रहा था। जिसे देखकर कुछ ग्रामीणों ने इसका विरोध किया। जिसपर वह ग्रामीणों से उलझ गया। जिसके बाद ग्रामीण हंगामा करने लगे। पुलिस ने किया इनकार
दो घंटे तक हाईवे जाम करने से सड़क पर वाहनों की कतार लग गई। बाद मौके पर पहुंचे नगर थाना के पुलिस पदाधिकारियों ने ग्रामीणों को समझा कर शांत करा दिया। इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर नगर इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत कुमार ने बालू लदे ट्रकों से पुलिस के अवैध वसूली करने से इन्कार किया। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीणों के आरोप के आधार पर मामले की जांच की जा रही है। अगर शिकायत सही पाया गया तो प्राइवेट चालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

