खूब हुई खरीदारी:धनतेरस पर खूब हुई धन की वर्षा, 30 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का हुआ कारोबार

गोपालगंज2 दिन पहले
  • धनतेरस में सोना, चांदी, वाहन और अन्य सामग्री को लोगों ने खरीदा

धनतेरस पर जिले भर में जमकर धनवर्षा हुई। सुबह से देर रात तक खरीदारी होती रही। धनतेरस पर इसबार करीब 30 करोड़ का बाजार ने कैस कराया। हर बाजार में देर रात तक रौनक बरकरार रही। कोई बाजार खाली हाथ नहीं रहा। कारों का चमचमाता शोरूम हो या फुटपाथ पर सजी बर्तन की दुकान, हर जगह खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ रही। खरीदारी की वजह से दस बजे के बाद मुख्य सड़कों पर गाड़ियां रेंगने लगीं। शहर से लेकर गांव तक के लोग बाजार में पहुंचकर अपनी हैसियत के हिसाब से खरीदारी करते दिखे। जिले के नौ प्रमुख बाजारों में सर्वाधिक कारोबार हुआ। अनुमान है कि कारोबार का आंकड़ा 30 करोड़ रुपये से ऊपर चला गया, जबकि गोपालगंज में 15 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ।
दिन भर जाम से जूझते रहे लोग
खरीदारी को पहुंचे लोगों से पूरा शहर देर शाम तक पटा रहा। शहर मौनिया चौक, पुरानी चौक रोड, जादोपुर रोड, नगर थाना रोड, सिनेमा रोड, चंन्द्रगोखुला रोड, श्याम सिनेमा रोड में लोग दिन भर जाम रहने की वजह से लोग परेशान रहे।

सराफा बाजार दिनभर चढ़ा रहा, बर्तन, टीवी, फ्रिज व वाशिंग मशीन की भी जमकर हुई खरीदारी

कार बाजार
कार बाजार में मारुति सुजुकी की ऑल्टो, एक्सप्रेसो व वैगनआर की धूम रही। वहीं महिन्द्रा की गाड़ियों में एस्कॉर्पियों व लग्जरी कार की बुकिंग सर्वाधिक हुई थी। मारुती ने दोपहर तक 10 व महिन्द्रा ने 5 गाड़ियां बेची थी। इसके अलावा, हुंडई की गाडिय़ां भी खूब बिकीं। यह बाजार उम्मीद से कुछ आगे बढ़ गया।

ज्वैलरी बाजार
ज्वैलरी बाजार को 20 फीसदी तक ग्रोथ की उम्मीद थी। हालांकि यह थोड़ा पीछे 15 फीसद पर टिक गया। इसके बावजूद कारोबार पिछले साल से कम रहा । जानकारों के मुताबिक जिले में 10 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार हुआ। इसमें सोने की हिस्सेदारी 70 फीसदी रही। स्वर्ण व्यवसायी आर के ज्वेलर्स के प्रोपराइटर कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि पूरे बाजार की बिक्री का आकलन करना मुश्किल है। फिर भी लगभग 5करोड़ की बिक्री का अनुमान है। ज्वेलरी दुकानदार मनीष सोनी ने बताया कि इस धनतेरस चांदी के सिक्के, भगवान की मूर्तियां आदि की खूब बिक्री हुई।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बाजार
इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम के शो रूमों में तो भीड़ ऐसी उमड़ी की शोरूम में दाखिल होना, और खरीदारी करना मुश्किल हो गया था। ओलएलईडी टीवी का जलवा रहा। सर्वाधिक बिक्री टीवी की ही थी। इसके बाद वाशिंग मशीन की ज्यादा मांग थी। तीसरे नंबर पर फ्रिज और चौथे नंबर पर माइक्रोवेव की डिमांड रही। जिले 2 करोड़ रुपये के कारोबार का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है।

दोपहिया बाजार
दोपहिया बाजार ने इस बार सबको चौंका दिया। दरअसल, पिछले साल के मुकाबले 60 दोपहिया अधिक बिक गईं। हीरो बाइक के सब डीलर ने कहा कि करीब 200 दोपहिया की बिक्री हुई है। एक दिन पहले से ही डिलीवरी शुरू हो गई थी। इसकी अनुमानित कीमत 2.60 करोड़ रुपये होती है।

रीयल एस्टेट रहा थोड़ा फीका
रियल एस्टेट को उम्मीद थी कि 8से 9 करोड़ रुपये झोली में गिरेंगे। हालांकि अनुमानित कारोबार 5 करोड़ पर सिमट गया। यह उम्मीद से 75 फीसदी बाजार पीछे रहा।
अन्य बाजारों में भी रौनक
बर्तन, फर्नीचर, मोबाइल, रौशनी का बाजार भी जगमग रहा। इन बाजारों में बिक्री ऊफान पर रही। विक्रेताओं को देर रात तक फुर्सत नहीं मिली।

