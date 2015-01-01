पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपड़ा व्यवसारी हत्याकांड:कपड़ा व्यवसारी हत्याकांड में दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, पोस्टमार्टम के बाद घर पहुंचा शव

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
दिघवा दुबौली के कपड़ा व्यवसायी हत्याकांड में पुलिस के हाथ दूसरे दिन भी खाली रहे। हालांकि कांड के खुलासे के लिए पुलिस संदिग्ध ठिकानों पर ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी कर रही है। इस सिलसिले में संदिग्ध लोगों से पूछताछ भी हो रही है। बता दें कि 17 नवंबर की रात दिघवा दुबौली बाजार से कपड़े की दुकान बंद कर घर लौटने के दौरान संजीत कुमार रहस्मय ढंग से लापता हो गया था। 18 नवम्बर को बैकुंठपुर थाने में मृतक के भाई राजेश कुमार गुप्ता ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई थी। 19 नवम्बर को प्रखंड मुख्यालय के समीप ब्लॉक रोड के नाले में उसका शव मिला।

कपड़ा व्यवसायी का शव मिलने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस पर शिथिलता बरतने का आरोप लगाते हुए घंटों सड़क जाम, आगजनी व हंगामा भी किया था। पुलिस को मोबाइल रा कॉल डिटेल्स प्राप्त हो चुका है। इसके आधार पर मामले की तहकीकात की जा रही है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव पहुंचते ही घर पर कोहराम मच गया। पति के शव के समय पत्नी प्रियंका देवी, वृद्ध मां, भाई राजेश गुप्ता, भौजाई उर्मिला देवी, भतिजा राहुल कुमार, रोहित कुमार गुप्ता सहित अन्य परिजन विलाप कर रहे थे। दूरदराज से आए व्यवसाई, स्थानीय ग्रामीण व रिश्तेदारी के लोग परिजनों को सांत्वना दे रहे थे।

जनप्रतिनिधियों ने उठाई जांच की मांग
हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी व घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच की मांग शुरू हो गई है। भाजपा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व पूर्व विधायक मिथिलेश तिवारी ने परिजनों को सांत्वना दी। उन्होंने प्रशासन के वरीय अधिकारियों से घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराने की भी मांग की। प्रखंड प्रमुख पति प्रदीप यादव ने कहा कि घटना निंदनीय है। राजद नेता आनंद शंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि घटना प्रशासनिक उदासीनता का परिणाम है। पूर्व मुखिया अजय कुमार सिंह, स्थानीय मुखिया अवध किशोरी देवी, पंचायत समिति सदस्य बीकू सिंह, जिला पार्षद सुरेंद्र राय सहित कई लोगों ने घटना पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की।

सांत्वना देने पहुंचे विधायक
विधायक प्रेम शंकर प्रसाद यादव ने मृत कपड़ा व्यवसायी के परिजनों से मिलकर उन्हें सांत्वना दी। विधायक ने घटना की उच्चस्तरीय जांच की मांग किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अपराधी चाहे जिस तह में हो उसे जब तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जाएगा तब तक मामले का खुलासा नहीं हो पाएगा। उन्होने पुलिस प्रशासन को कॉल डिटेल्स के आधार पर जांच में तेजी लाने को कहा।

