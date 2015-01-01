पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:दीपावली को लेकर कुम्हारों के चाक ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, कुम्हारों ने अभी तक बनाया 50 हजार दीये

गोपालगंज
  • इलेक्ट्रानिक्स झालरों की चमकदमक के बीच मिट्टी के दीपक की रोशनी कहीं पड़ जाए पिकी

दीपावली पर धन लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए मिट्टी के दीपक बनाने वाले कुम्हारों के चाक ने गति पकड़ ली हैं। उन्हें इस बार अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद है। नगर में स्थित हजियापुर, गोसाई टोला और काकड़ कुंड कुम्हारों की बस्ती में उनके परिवार मिट्टी का सामान तैयार करने में व्यस्त हैं । इनके घरों में मिट्टी के दीपक, कूड़ा,कोसी,कच्चा दिया आदि बनाने वाले के साथ उनके बच्चे भी लगे हैं। कोई मिट्टी गूंथने में लगा है तो किसी के हाथ चाक पर मिट्टी के बर्तनों को आकार दे रहे हैं। महिलाओं को आलाव जलाने व पके हुए बर्तनों को व्यवस्थित रखने का जिम्मा सौंपा गया है। इसके साथ ही महिलाएं रंग बिरंगे रंगों से बर्तनों को सजाने में जुटी हैं। वहीं अधिकांश मिट्टी से बर्तन बनाने वाले ने कहा कि मिट्टी लाने एवं दीपक बनाने से लेकर पकाने में जो खर्च होता है उसके हिसाब से लाभ नहीं होता है। उन लोगों ने बताया कि अभी तक 50 हजार दीया बनाकर तैयार हैं।
हजियापुर, गोसाई टोला और काकड़ कुंड गांव के छठू पड़ित,बिगन पड़ित,काशी पड़ित, मिन्टू पड़ित , बिहारी पड़ित ने बताया कि दीपावली का त्योहार बेहद करीब है। इसकी तैयारियों के लिए मिट्टी के दीपक बनाने शुुरू कर दिए हैं। लेकिन फिर भी उनके माथे पर शिकन साफ देखी जा सकती हैं, क्योंकि इन्हें डर है कि कहीं इनकी मेहनत बेकार न चली जाए। कहीं फिर से इस बार चायनीज झालरों और दीयों के सामने मिट्टी के दीयों की बलि न चढ़ जाए। इन कुम्हारों ने अपना दर्द साझा किया। मिट्टी गढ़कर उसे आकार देने वालों पर शायद धन लक्ष्मी मेहरबान नहीं है, जिसके चलते अनेक परिवार अपने परंपरागत धंधे से विमुख होते जा रहे हैं।
मिट्टी का सामान तैयार करना उनके लिए सीजनेबल धंधा बनकर रह गया
दीपावली पर्व पर मिट्टी का सामान तैयार करना उनके लिए सीजनेबल धंधा बनकर रह गया है। हालात यह है कि यदि वे दूसरा धंधा नहीं करेंगे तो दो दिन की रोटी जुटा पाना कठिन हो जाएगा । मिट्टी के बर्तनों के कारोबार से जुड़े कुम्हारों का कहना है कि दीपावली व गर्मी के सीजन में मिट्टी से निर्मित बर्तनों की मांग जरूर बढ़ जाती है, लेकिन बाद के दिनों में वे मजदूरी करके ही परिवार का पेट पालते हैं। दीपावली के अवसर पर पांच-दस हजार की कमाई हो जाती है बाकी दिनों में परिवार की गाड़ी चलाने के लिए मजदूरी का सहारा लेना पड़ता है।

