सख्ती:12 घंटे के लिए थावे में जनता की इंट्री रहेगी बंद

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतगणना स्थल से 2 सौ गज की दूरी पर रहेंगे समर्थक और उनके वाहन , आवश्यक सेवाएं रहेगी जारी

मतगणना को लेकर थावे में आम जनता की इंट्री 12 घंटे तक पूरी तरह बंद रहेगी। इस दौरान सीवान जाने के लिए गोपालगंज बड़हरिया रोड से जाना पड़ेगा। इसके साथ ही गोपालगंज-मीरगंज सड़क से अावश्यक सेवाएं चालू रहेगी।डीएम अरशद अजीज ने बताया कि मतगणना के दिन ट्रैफिक रूट के लिए रोड मैप बनाया गया है। जिसके तहत मतगणना स्थल पर वाहनों की इंट्री के लिए पास की अनिवार्यता लागू की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि मतगणना स्थल पर प्रत्याशियों एवं चुनाव अभिकर्ताओं को 6:30 बजे तक पहुंचने के लिए समय निर्धारित की गई है। सभी विशेष प्रक्रियाओं को पूरा करते हुए उन्हें चिन्हित किए गए स्थान पर बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई है। मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर मोबाइल फोन ले जाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। इसके अलावा धूम्रपान वर्जित है।

बने गए ड्रॉप गेट, पहचान पत्र के बिना प्रवेश नहीं|जिले के 6 विधानसभा के लिए अलग-अलग मतगणना केंद्र बना है। ैकंुठपुर,बरौली,गोपालगंज और कुचायकोट के लिए थावे में बने शिक्षा विभाग डायट सेंटर और महिला आईटीआई के नए भवन में हथुआ और भाेरे विधानसभा का 10 नवंबर की सुबह 8:00 बजे से 14-14 टेबुलों पर मतों की गिनती शुरू की जाएगी। परिसर में कोई भी व्यक्ति बिना फोटो पहचान पत्र के प्रवेश नहीं कर पाएगा। वाहनों और अन्य लोगों के परिचालन और आवागमन पर रोक लगाने के लिए कई जगहों पर ड्रॉप गेट बनाए गए है।

अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को अलग अलग रंग का रहेगा पहचान पत्र
मतगणना कार्य में लगे अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को अलग अलग रंग का पहचान पत्र दिया गया है। प्रत्येक मतगणना टेबल पर चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशी अपने एक-एक मतगणना अभिकर्ता को रखेंगे। संबंधित विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी द्वारा मतगणना अभिकर्ता को पास दिया जा रहा है। मतगणना अभिकर्ता को भोजन-पानी पहुंचाने के लिए भी प्रत्याशियों को अलग से अपने किसी कार्यकर्ता को पास बनाना पड़ेगा। इसके साथ ही मतगणना के आसपास धारा 144 लागू रहेगा।

सुरक्षा का खास इंतजाम
मतगणना परिसर में होने वाली मतगणना के लिए सुरक्षा का खास इंतजाम किया गया है। पुलिस की ओर से मुख्य गेट से ही बिना पास के प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह परिसर में कई स्थानों पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। एसपी मनोज कुमार तिवारी ने कहा कि पैरामिलीट्री फोर्स के अलावा पुलिसबल भी तैनात रहेंगे।

