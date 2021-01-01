पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासन से लगाई गुहार:सवाल - आभूषण दुकानदार का हत्यारा कौन है, गिरफ्तारी कब ?जवाब - जांच हो रही है जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हत्या के विरोध में बंद रही मांझा बाजार की सभी दुकानें ,पुलिस को मिला 24 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम

दुकानदारों ने पांच सूत्री मांगों का ज्ञापन एसपी को सौंपा,टीम ने कई जगहों के सीसीटीवी को खंगाला
आभूषण दुकानदार लक्ष्मण सोनी की हत्या के विरोध में शुक्रवार को मांझा बाजार के दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों को पूरे दिन बंद रखा।इस हत्याकांड में एसपी के द्वारा गठित टीम को कोई सफलता अबतक नहीं मिली है।पुलिस के लिए फिलहाल यह ब्लाइंड केस है।इसमें परिजनों की ओर से कोई विशेष जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है।जबकि दुकानदार का लड़का हत्या को होते देखा है।उसने अपने पिता को बचाने के लिए बदमाशों पर हमला भी किया था। दुकानदारों में हत्या के बाद से गुस्सा है। दुकानदारों ने पुलिस से कहा कि हत्यारा कौन है और कबतक पकड़ा जाएगा। वहीं पांच सूत्री मांगों का एक ज्ञापन भी एसपी आंनद कुमार को सौंपा।

पुलिस के लिए फिलहाल ब्लाइंड केस, जिस तरह से हत्या हुई इससे साफ हत्या करना ही मकसद, मोबाइल खंगाला गया
बेटे ने दर्ज कराई एफआईआर, नम आंखों से अंतिम संस्कार

आभूषण दुकानदार की हत्या करने के मामले में बेटा नितेश ने दो अज्ञात लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। गांव में ही दुकानदार का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।इस दौरान सभी की आंखे नम थी। हत्या के बाद से ही परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया है। नितेश पिता की हत्या आंखों के सामने होते देखने के बाद से ही अपना सुध खो बैठा है। दुकानदार के अंतिम संस्कार में भारी संख्या में लोग जुटे हुए थे। विदित हो कि दुकानदार अपनी बेटी नीता की शादी भी ठीक करने में लगा था। इस घटना के बाद से परिजनों पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है।

हत्या करना ही मकसद
दुकानदार को हत्यारों ने प्वाइंट ब्लैंक रेंज से गोली मारी है।इससे साफ हो रहा है कि हत्या करना ही बदमाशों का मकसद था। जिस जगह पर घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है वहां पर बिल्कुल अंधेरा था।इससे स्पष्ट होता है कि दुकानदार के हर गतिविधि के बारे में पहले से पता था। पुलिस को घटना स्थल दुकानदार का चप्पल ,दूध लेने वाला केन तथा कुछ और सामान बरामद हुए है। जिसे पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया है।

मोबाइल फोन खंगाला गया, निकाला गया डंप डेटा

दुकानदार के मोबाइल फोन खंगाला गया है। उसमें कुछ नंबरों की पहचान कर जांच कर रही है। इसके अलावा मांझा इलाके के मांझा दानापुर पथ का डंप डेटा भी निकाला गया है।पुलिस डंप डाटा उठा रही है। ताकि किसी न किसी प्रकार से आरोपियों तक पहुंचा जा सके।तीन जगहों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाला गया है।वहीं एक कैमरे में दुकानदार जाते हुए दिखे है।

पुलिस टीम की जांच हत्या के असली जड़ तक पहुंची, हर बिंदु का हो रहा सत्यापन

पुलिस के लिए फिलहाल यह ब्लाइंड केस है। लेकिन पुलिस की जांच सही दिशा में जा रही है। जांच में कई तरह की बातें सामने आई है। जिसका सत्यापन किया जा रहा है। पुलिस टीम इस केस को तेजी से सुलझाने में लगी है। केस की पूरी मॉनिटरिंग पुलिस कप्तान कर रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser