पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनदेखी:छह जगहों पर अब भी टूटा है राजापट्टी-कृतपुरा पथ

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चार पंचायतों के 20 हजार से अधिक की आबादी को प्रखंड मुख्यालय से जोड़ने वाली राजापट्टी-कृतपुरा मुख्य पथ अभी भी छह जगहों पर बदहाल है। 50 से 100 मीटर की दूरी में छह जगहों पर मुख्य सड़क टूटने से लोगों का सड़क संपर्क पूरी तरह भांग है। बाढ़ की त्रासदी बीतने के तीन महीने बाद भी इस सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं की जा सकी है। हाल ही में दूसरे चरण के तहत संपन्न हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदान कर्मियों एवं मतदाताओं को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा था। पर्व-त्यौहार के मौके पर खरीदारी के लिए लोगों को प्रखंड मुख्यालय पहुंचना मुश्किल भरा प्रतीत हो रहा है।

प्रखंड मुख्यालय आने के लिए लोगों को पांच किलोमीटर अधिक दूरी तय कर पहुंचना पड़ रहा है। प्रखंड के जगदीशपुर, हमीदपुर, गम्हारी, बंगरा तथा फैजुल्लाहपुर पंचायतों के लोगों के लिए यह सड़क महत्वपूर्ण मानी जाती है। 22 जुलाई को पहली बार आई बाढ़ से 40 दिनों तक लोग सड़क संपर्क बाधित रहने से परेशान रहे । बाढ़ का पानी सूखने के बाद जब सड़क मरम्मत की प्रक्रिया विभागीय स्तर पर शुरू की जा रही थी तभी 22 सितंबर को दूसरी बार बाढ़ की तबाही शुरू हो गई। जिससे सड़क और बदहाल हो गया। बाढ़ का पानी धीरे-धीरे खेतों और गांव से सूख रहा है। लेकिन जिस जगह बाढ़ से सड़क ध्वस्त हुआ है वहां झील के समान दिख रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें