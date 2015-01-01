पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:आठ की जगह बारह घंटे में आया परिणाम

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैलेट के बाद ईवीएम से हुई वोटों की गिनती, सुबह से ही मतगणनास्थल पर अफरा-तफरी का रहा माहौल

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार सुबह आठ बजे मतगणना हो चुकी थी। सबसे पहले बैलेट पेपर से किए गए मतदान की गणना की गई। इसके लिए अलग-अलग दो टेबल बनाए गए थे। इसके बाद ईवीएम से वोटों की गणना शुरू हुई। इसके लिए भी 14-14 टेबल विधानसभावार लगाए गए थे। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए जिले में इसबार अधिकतम एक हजार मतदाता पर एक मतदान केंद्र की व्यवस्था की गई थी। मतदान केंद्र बढ़ने के कारण इस बार ईवीएम की संख्या भी बढ़ गई थी।

जिले में इस बार 3571 मतदान केंद्रों पर चुनाव कराया गया था। पहले जहां 2422 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट होते थे। उसकी जगह पर इसबार अतिरिक्ति 1149 सहायक मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए थे। इससे करीब 3571 ईवीएम की आवश्यकता पड़ी थी। ईवीएम की अधिक्ता व मतदान केद्रों की अधिकता के कारण पहले जहां आठ से दस घंटे में मतगणना हो जाती थी। वहीं इसबार चार से छह घंटे अधिक समय लग गए। जिलाधिकारी अमित कुमार पांडेय ने मतदान कर्मियों को सुबह छह बजे तक ही मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचने की स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए थे।

पहले 2422 केंद्रों पर होती थी वोटिंग, इसबार 3571 मतदान केंद्रों पर डाले गए थे वोट, कोरोना से बचने के लिए भी की गई थी व्यवस्था

संक्रमण से बचने के लिए एक हॉल में लगाए गए थे 7 टेबल
इसबार कोरोना संक्रमण काल के दौरान हुए चुनाव और मतगणना के दौरान चुनाव आयोग के द्वारा पूरी तरह से एहितयात बरती गई थी। मतगणना केंद्र पर शरीरिक दूरी का पालन करने के लिए 14 टेबल के लिए दो-दो हॉल निर्धारित किए गए थे। इसके लिए पहले के चौदह टेबल की जगह इस बार एक हॉल में सात टेबल लगाए गए थे। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर बनाए गए नियम व कानूनों का अक्षरश पालन हो इसके लिए मतगणना केंद्रों पर निर्वाची पदाधिकारी, सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी और माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर की तैनाती हुई थी।

मतगणना की प्रक्रिया को जल्दी पूरा करने के लिए और शरीरिक दूरी पालन करने के लिए इस बार सीवान जिले में पहली बार तीन मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए थे। इनमें पहला डीएवी महाविद्यालय जिसमें दरौंदा, बड़हरिया, सीवान सदर, रघुनाथपुर व जीरादेई की मतगणना हुई। दूसरा डायट जहां गोरेयाकोठी और महाराजगंज की मतगणना की व्यवस्था थी तो तीसरा शिक्षक शिक्षण महाविद्यालय में दरौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना पूरी हुई।

पहले जीरादेई और दरौली की आई रिपोर्ट
सीवान जिले के बात करे तो मंगलवार को सबसे ज्यादा उत्सुकता 105 सीवान विधानसभा क्षेत्र, 111 गोरेयाकोठी विधानसभा क्षेत्र , 109 दरौंदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र , 110 बड़हरिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के क्षेत्रों के चुनाव परिणाम की थी। लेकिन उम्मीद अनुरूप लोगों को परिणाम नहीं मिले। नतिजतन देर शाम तक लोग मतगणना केंद्रों के आस पास बने रहे। सबसे पहले लोगों को परिणाम जीरादेई और फिर दरौली को सुनने के मिला। इसके बाद गोरेयाकोठी व दरौंदा विधानसभा क्षेत्र का परिणाम सामने आया।

एक साथ एनडीए के दो सीटों के निकलने की खुशी जैसे ही कार्यकर्ताओं को मिली की समर्थकों ने मिठाई बाटनी व एक दूसरे को फोन बधाई देनी शुरू कर दी। जगह-जगह आतिशबाजी और पटाखों के फुटने का शोर आने लगा। देर शाम करीब पांच बजे के बाद से सीवान जिले के शेष चार अन्य विधानसभा क्षेत्रों महाराजगंज, रघुनाथपुर, बड़हरिया और सीवान सदर का परिणाम आने लगे।

दिनभर गश्त लगाते रहे अधिकारी, बिना काम के घूमनेवालों को लगी फटकार

शहर के डीएवी कालेज में बनाये गए मतदान केंद्र के बाहर कड़ी सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था थी। यहां पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए मतगणना सेंटर बनाया गया था। इसमें सीवान, रघुनाथपुर, जीरादेई, दुरौदा, बड़हरिया शामिल हैं। सुबह से लेकर मतगणना समाप्ति तक शांति वट वृक्ष से लेकर रामराज्य मोड़ तक आवागमन बन्द था। इस इलाके की दुकाने भी बन्द थी। जबकि मतगणना केंद्र में लगाए गए कर्मियों का भी आईकार्ड चेक करने के बाद ही डीएवी मोड़ से अंदर जाने के लिए प्रवेश दिया जा रहा था।

डीएवी कॉलेज मतगणना केंद्र पर एसपी अभिनव कुमार व एसडीपीओ जितेंद्र पांडेय अपने दल बल के साथ चारो तरफ नजर टिकाए हुए थे। दक्षिण टोला, ओवरब्रिज, रामराज्य मोड़ समेत मतगणना केंद्र के आस पास के गलियों में एसपी व एसडीपीओ ने निरीक्षण किया। जो लोग बेवजह घूम रहे थे उन्हें समझा बुझा कर घर मे वापिस भेज दिया जा रहा था। वही डीएवी मोड़ व शेखर सिनेमा के पास कुछ लोग जमावड़ा लगाए हुए थे। जिसको देखने के बाद एसपी ने उन्हें डांटा और वापिस घर जाने के लिए बोला। जिसके बाद शांति वट वृक्ष से लेकर रामराज्य मोड़ तक सनाटा पसरा हुआ था।

