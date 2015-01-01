पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:संकट में स्कूल, खतरे में बच्चों का भविष्य, सरकार जल्द करे फैसला

गोपालगंज31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अन एडेड स्कूल एसोसिएशन ने निकाला शांति मार्च, एसडीओ को सौंपा ज्ञापन
  • शांतिमार्च में शामिल हुए सैकड़ों स्कूल के संचालक और शिक्षक, समस्याओं पर की चर्चा

कोरोना के कारण बंद पड़े स्कूल अब संकट में है। बच्चों के भविष्य पर भी खतरा मंडराने लगा है। सरकार इस पर अब ध्यान नहीं देगी तो आने वाले दिनों में निजी स्कूल पूर्ण रूप से बंद हो जाएंगे।उक्त बातें संगठन के मुख्य संरक्षक अनिल कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने शांति मार्च के दौरान कही।इसके साथ ही अपनी मांगों का ज्ञापन एसडीओ को सौंपा। शांति मार्च शहर के मिंज स्टेडियम से शुरू हुआ जो शहर के पोस्ट ऑफिस चौक,अंबेडकर चौक,पुरानी बाजार,मौनिया चौक होते हुए जिला समाहरणालय के मुख्य द्वार पर आकर संपन्न हो गया।

शिक्षकों के सामने भूखे मरने की स्थिति
संगठन के अध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार सिंह कहना था कि राज्य के तमाम स्कूलों को राज्य सरकार अविलंब खोलने का काम करें जिससे शिक्षकों के सामने आई भुखमरी की समस्या को समाप्त हो ।इसके साथ ही कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। संगठन के सचिव विकास कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना काल से बंद विद्यालय में कई प्रकार की समस्याएं आ गई है जिसको लेकर के मार्च निकाला जा रहा है।

किश्त देने के कारण और हालत हुई बदतर
संगठन के संस्थापक जितेंद्र प्रसाद ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा करोना काल में बंदी के दौरान भी निजी विद्यालयों पर कई प्रकार के टैक्स जैसे बिजली टैक्स,परिवहन टैक्स,किराया भाड़ा का बोझ बहुत ही बढ़ गया है।जिसमें सरकार के द्वारा रियायत मिलना चाहिए,जिससे हम लोग विद्यालय पुनः संचालित करने में सक्षम हो।

ये रहीं मांगें, एस डीओ ने दिया आश्वाशन
उनमें विद्यालयों को अविलंब खोलना, सरकार द्वारा आरटीई एक्ट का बकाया पैसा स्कूलों को देना, सरकारी टैक्सों में निजी विद्यालयों को छूट देना, वाहन कर माफ करना, सरकार द्वारा निजी विद्यालयों को आर्थिक पैकेज देना आदि प्रमुख रहे। वहीं शिक्षकों ने समस्याओं पर चर्चा भी की।

शांति मार्च में ये लोग रहे शामिल
शांति मार्च में सैकड़ों की संख्या में महिला शिक्षकों ने भी अपनी सहभागिता निभाई जिसमें प्रमुख रुप से प्रतिभा कुमारी, कविता सिंह, अनु कुमारी, नीलम कुमारी, ममता राय, पूजा कुमारी, सीमा तिवारी ,सोनम कुमारी, संतोष पाण्डेय,टैगोर पब्लिक स्कूल के संचालक ध्रुप प्रसाद , सेंट फ्रांसिस स्कूल के निदेशक बीएन राय ,नेशनल पब्लिक स्कूल के निदेशक मनोज कुमार सिंह, एसबी सैनिक स्कूल के निदेशक अजय कुमार श्रीवास्तव, संस्कार वैली पब्लिक स्कूल के निदेशक रवि प्रियदर्शी, माँ तारा पब्लिक स्कूल के निदेशक संजय श्रीवास्तव, बिहार विकास पब्लिक स्कूल के निदेशक रवि रंजन श्रीवास्तव,जेडीएस पब्लिक स्कूल के संस्थापक वीरेश सिंह, जे के इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के संस्थापक पुष्कल सिह ,ओम प्रकाश पंडित,रोहित रंजन,राजीव केशरवानी , दयाशंकर मिश्र, गौतम कुमार ,अशोक कुमार, विजय कुमार, रिपु श्रीवास्तव, पिंटू श्रीवास्तव ,ब्रजेश सिंह ने अपनी हिस्सेदारी निभाई और इस शांति मार्च को सफल बनाने में अपना बेहतर योगदान दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें